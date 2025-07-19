Guyana stun Rangpur to clinch GSL T20 title

Rangpur Riders’ hopes of retaining their Global Super League crown ended in disappointment as they suffered a 32-run defeat at the hands of Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final last night at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Rangpur, the Bangladesh Premier League champions, entered the finale as the tournament’s only unbeaten team, winning three matches with the other abandoned due to rain.

However, the spirited home side turned the tables when it mattered most.

Interestingly, Guyana - the reigning Caribbean Premier League champions - had lost only once in the group stage, against Rangpur.

But they exacted perfect revenge when it counted.

This edition of the GSL featured five elite franchises from around the cricketing world.

Besides Rangpur and Guyana, the competition included Dubai Capitals (UAE's International League Twenty20 champions), Central Stags (New Zealand’s Super Smash winners), and Hobart Hurricanes (Australia’s Big Bash League champions).

Last season at the same venue, Rangpur clinched the GSL title by defeating Australia’s Cricket Victoria in a dramatic grand finale, securing their place in the tournament’s history.

This time however, fortunes reversed.

Opting to bat first, Guyana piled up a commanding total of 196 for four.

Opener Johnson Charles led the charge with a fluent 67 off 48 deliveries, hitting 11 boundaries and a six.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided solid support, smashing 66 off 38 balls, including six fours and four sixes.

Romario Shepherd added the late flourish, blasting an unbeaten 28 off just nine deliveries.

In response, Rangpur were dismissed for 164 in 19.5 overs.

Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed top-scored with a brisk 46 off 29 balls, while Mahidul Islam Ankon contributed a quickfire 30 from 17 deliveries.

Dwaine Pretorius proved instrumental for the hosts, claiming three for 37 to dismantle Rangpur’s batting line-up and seal victory for Guyana.

FINAL

Guyana Amazon Warriors 196/4 (Charles 67, Gurbaz 66) beat Rangpur Riders 164 in 19.5 overs (Iftikhar 46, Pretorius 3/37) by 32 runs