Tanzid, Mahedi star as Bangladesh win historic T20 series in Colombo

Bangladesh sealed a memorable series victory against Sri Lanka by winning the series-deciding third Twenty20 International at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo Wednesday.

It’s their first T20I series win against Sri Lanka.

In pursuit of a modest target of 133, Bangladesh chased it down comfortably with eight wickets and 21 balls to spare, winning the series 2-1.

The highlight of the innings was an outstanding unbeaten 73 off 47 balls by Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who played a calm yet aggressive role,

smashing six sixes - double the total sixes scored by the entire Sri Lankan side.

His crucial partnerships with Liton Das (32) and Towhid Hridoy (27*) steadied the innings after the early loss of Parvez Hossain Emon (nought).

Bangladesh’s clinical and measured chase in tough conditions underlined their growing dominance, and this victory marked their first-ever T20 series win on Sri Lankan soil.

The chase started on a shaky note as Bangladesh lost Emon on the very first ball, but Tanzid took charge early and dominated the Lankan spinners after the powerplay.

His ability to find the boundary consistently ensured that Sri Lanka never really got a foothold during the chase.

Liton provided steady support at the top, but it was Tanzid’s aggressive yet calculated stroke play that tilted the balance firmly in Bangladesh’s favor.

Hridoy’s composed finishing ensured the team crossed the line with plenty of time to spare, reflecting a perfect blend of caution and aggression.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s bowlers had put up a clinical performance to restrict Sri Lanka to a below-par 132 for seven in their 20 overs after the home side won the toss.

Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan was the star with the ball, registering career-best figure of four for 11.

Included in the squad for the first time in this series, Mahedi justified his selection emphatically with his sharp off-spinners that dismantled Sri Lanka’s top order.

Pacer Shoriful Islam had set the tone early by removing Kusal Mendis in the very first over, caught by Hridoy for six runs.

Mahedi then ran through the Lankan top-order with three wickets in his first three overs.

He claimed the key scalps of Kusal Perera (first-ball duck), Dinesh Chandimal (four), and Lankan captain Charith Asalanka (three), leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 49 for four.

Despite losing their top four batsmen cheaply, Sri Lanka managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, thanks largely to Pathum Nissanka’s fighting 46 off 39 balls, which included four boundaries.

However, Mahedi dismissed Nissanka with a well-executed return catch in his last over, further denting Sri Lanka’s chances.

With Sri Lanka struggling at 66 for five in the 11th over, the middle- and lower-order tried to revive the innings.

Kamindu Mendis and Dasun Shanaka resisted the pressure for a while.

Kamindu scored 21 off 15 balls before being dismissed by Shamim Hossain Patwari.

Shanaka, however, played an attacking cameo of 35* off 25 balls with four fours and two sixes, pushing Sri Lanka past the 100-run mark.

But it proved to be inadequate as Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling and tight fielding ensured Sri Lanka’s total remained well within reach for the Tigers batsmen.

3RD T20I

Sri Lanka 132/7 (Nissanka 46, Shanaka 35, Mahedi 4/11) lost to Bangladesh 133/2 in 16.3 overs (Tanzid 73*, Liton 32, Hridoy 27*) by 8 wickets