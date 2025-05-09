Rising star Rew called up to England squad

Somerset young gun James Rew was drafted into the England squad Thursday for the upcoming one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Nottingham starting on May 22.

The 21-year old, one of the most promising batsmen in the English game, replaces Jordan Cox, who suffered an abdominal injury while scoring a century in Essex's County Championship defeat by Somerset Sunday.

Cox, 24, appeared to be in England's squad for the four-day Test as a spare batter, but the injury is the latest unlucky setback in his career.

He was set to make his Test debut last November in New Zealand but broke a thumb in practice before the series opener.

This is the first senior England call-up for Rew, the youngest Englishman to score 10 first-class hundreds since batting great Denis Compton.

Rew has an outstanding domestic record, with his 45 first-class appearances seeing him score more than 2,600 runs at an average of 43.35.

In this season's First Division of the County Championship alone, Rew is currently averaging 54.21 with the bat, including a highest score of 152.

The left-hander, who keeps wicket, also made a match-winning 116 against Essex.

Rew toured Australia with the second-string England Lions during the northern hemisphere winter and was a member of the England team that reached the International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup final in 2022.

Rew will join the Test squad at their pre-series training camp next week as preparations begin for the game with Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, the start of England's home international summer that also features a showpiece five-match red-ball series against India.

Revised England squad to play Zimbabwe

Ben Stokes (capt), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, James Rew, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wkt), Josh Tongue