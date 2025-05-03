Saturday, May 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Buttler, Gill shine as Gujarat beat Hyderabad

Buttler and Gill hit half-centuries to power Gujarat to a 38-run victory over Hyderabad Friday

Shubman Gill
Update : 03 May 2025, 07:11 AM

Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill hit half-centuries to power Gujarat Titans to a 38-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League Friday.

Gujarat posted 224/6, on the back of Gill's 38-ball 76, after being invited to bat first at the world's biggest stadium in Ahmedabad.

Their bowlers then combined to restrict Hyderabad to 186/6, despite a valiant 74 from Abhishek Sharma.

With the big victory, Gujarat moved up to second on the points table.

Hyderabad remain in the running to qualify for the IPL playoffs, but their chances look slim.

Gill said everyone on the team played a role in the victory.

"The way our top order plays, we know how to keep the scoreboard ticking," the Gujarat skipper said.

Gujarat openers Gill and Sai Sudharsan started the first innings with fireworks, forging a 87-run partnership before Sudharsan, who blasted 48 runs off 23 balls, departed in the seventh over.

Gill kept up the attack, with the help of Buttler, before being run out in the 13th over.

Gujarat's run rate dipped after the skipper departed but Buttler refired the team's momentum to hit 64 runs off 37 balls before falling in the 19th over.

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat struck thrice in the last over, but not before Washington Sundar (21), Rahul Tewatia (six) and Shahrukh Khan (six not out) pitched in to set Hyderabad a chase of 225.

In reply, Hyderabad openers Abhishek and Travis Head came out swinging, hitting a combined 45 runs in the first five overs.

Head (20), departed in the sixth over after a spectacular catch by Rashid Khan, leaving the team at 49/1.

Hyderabad's momentum started to stall, with Ishan Kishan (13) struggling to make a mark.

Abhishek picked up the slack from the 11th over, smacking a fiery 41-ball 74 before falling in the 15th over.

While the middle order mostly failed to fire, skipper Pat Cummins hit an unbeaten 19 and Nitish Kumar Reddy 21 to offer some hope before ultimately failing to hit the required target.

Cummins admitted his team were not at their best.

"In the end it was a bridge too far...We left a bit too much for the batters. We have to cling onto some hope," the Hyderabad skipper said.

51ST MATCH

Gujarat Titans 224/6 (Gill 76, Buttler 64) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 186/6 (Abhishek 74, Krishna 2/19) by 38 runs

Topics:

CricketSunrisers HyderabadIPL T20Gujarat TitansShubman Gill
Read More

UAE welcome Bangladesh for T20I series

Pakistan to host Bangladesh for five T20Is

Dravid: Suryavanshi, 14, needs support from fame

Wood warns England cricketers against dumb public comments

Maxwell likely to miss rest of IPL with fractured finger

Chahal hat-trick helps Punjab eliminate Chennai from playoff race

Latest News

Lautaro Martinez doubtful for Barca return with hamstring pull

UAE welcome Bangladesh for T20I series

City climb to third as De Bruyne sinks Wolves

Guardiola to take break from football when he leaves Man City

BSF hands over Bangladeshi farmers following flag meeting

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x