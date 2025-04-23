Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rankings boost for Bangladesh players following Qualifier success

Left-arm spinner Nahida climbed 2 places to 10th on the updated rankings for ODI bowlers, reaching a new career-high rating, and there was gain on the rankings for ODI batters for right-hander Sharmin (up 8 spots to 21st)

Nahida Akter
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 12:25 AM

In-form stars from Bangladesh received a boost after qualifying for this year's Women's Cricket World Cup by making big gains in the latest International Cricket Council Women's One Day International player rankings.

The Asian side won their place at this year's 50-over showcase by finishing in the top two spots during the recent Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter climbs two places to 10th overall on the updated rankings for ODI bowlers and reaches a new career-high rating following her six wickets for Bangladesh during the Qualifier.

There was gain on the rankings for ODI batters for Sharmin Akhter Supta (up eight spots to 21st).

Topics:

CricketBangladesh Women Cricket TeamNahida AkterBangladesh women’s cricket teamICC Women's Cricket World Cup
