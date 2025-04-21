Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Iyer, Ishan win back India deals, Pant's deal upgraded

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan returned to the central contract list after a year's absence, while Rishabh Pant was promoted to Grade A

Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 10:38 PM

Batsmen Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Monday returned to India's central contract list after a year's absence, the cricket board said, while wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was promoted to Grade A.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were unchanged as the four players in the top A+ category as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced its central contracts for 2024-25. 

Iyer entered at Grade B along with Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal and India Twenty20 captain Suryakumar Yadav. 

Kishan, a left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, was in Grade C.

Both Iyer and Kishan were "not considered" for the annual contracts in the previous round after they skipped domestic tournaments.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India did not stipulate pay for each category, but A+ contracts in 2023 carried an annual salary of $844,000, with A grade players earning $603,000.

Seven players, including Sarfaraz Khan, Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana were handed central contracts for the first time.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket earlier this year and formerly had a grade A contract, was dropped from the list.

India contracted players for 2024-25:

Category A+: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

Category A: Mohammed Siraj, Lokesh Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant

Category B: Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer

Category C: Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

Topics:

CricketVirat KohliRohit SharmaIndia cricket teamRishabh Pant
