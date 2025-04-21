Tigresses captain Joty, batter Sharmin in ICC’s best XI of the WC Qualifier

Bangladesh batters Sharmin Akhter Supta and Nigar Sultana Joty have been named in the best XI by the International Cricket Council following the conclusion of the six-team qualifiers for the upcoming Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Qualifiers hosts Pakistan and the Tigresses qualified for the 50-over World Cup, to be held in India later this year, and the home side have highest four places in the team of the tournament.

The West Indies, who narrowly missed out on qualification, have three representatives while Scotland have two with Bangladesh leg-spinner Rabeya Khan rounding up the side as the reserve/12th player.

Hayley Matthews (West Indies)

240 runs, HS 114*, 13 wickets, BBI 4/24, 4 catches

The West Indies captain Matthews was at her exemplary best during the tournament, showing grit and determination for her side. This was exemplified best during her unbeaten 114* against Scotland, wherein she battled injuries to stay on the pitch. What makes Matthews’ run even more special is that she rolled her arm over with even more aplomb than her exceptional batting efforts, picking 13 wickets at an average of under 16 to end as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker.

Muneeba Ali (Pakistan)

223 runs, HS 71, 2 catches

Matthews’ opening partner is the reliable Muneeba. She was instrumental to Pakistan’s strong starts throughout the tournament and helped set the foundation for the side. Her best came in the key encounter against Scotland, wherein she hit 71 at nearly run-a-ball to guide Pakistan safely to a target of 187, holding the side together after the loss of a couple of early wickets in a tense chase.

Sharmin Akhter Supta (Bangladesh)

266 runs, HS 94*, 1 catch

Sharmin was Bangladesh’s wall during the tournament, holding on her end in each game. On the way to becoming the second-highest run-getter in the Qualifier, Supta scored three fifties, including a brilliant 94* against Thailand and a key 57 against Scotland.

Kathryn Bryce (Scotland)

293 runs, HS 131*, 6 wickets, BBI 3/49

Crowned as the Player of the Tournament for her exceptional performance, Bryce ended as the highest run-getter in the Qualifier. Her finest came during Scotland’s final encounter against Ireland, wherein she got her side out of troubled waters at 19/3 and then with a career-best 131* helped them to a competitive target. And then when Ireland looked like they had mastered the chase, Bryce returned to pick three crucial wickets to nearly get her side over the line. Though the Scots eventually missed out on a World Cup ticket, it can take nothing away from what was truly a world-class performance from Bryce.

Nigar Sultana Joty (Bangladesh) (wk)

241 runs, HS 101, 2 catches, 3 stumpings

With scores of 101, 51 and 83* to set up Bangladesh’s three wins during their successful Qualifier campaign, Nigar bats at No 5 in this XI. Besides her batting heroics, Joty contributed with her safe hands behind the stumps, accounting for five dismissals, and also marshalled her troops well on the field as the captain.

Fatima Sana (Pakistan)

103 runs, HS 62, 12 wickets, BBI 4/23

Fatima was Pakistan’s talisman during the tournament chipping in with crucial late order runs, and bringing crucial breakthroughs with her fast bowling. The Pakistan skipper’s best came while she was battling an injury, in her 4/23 that derailed Scotland’s innings in a rain-affected encounter. Pakistan went on to win the contest by six wickets. She also thrived with the willow, scoring a match-saving 62* against Thailand after her side were 85/4 in the 32nd over.

Chinelle Henry (West Indies)

171 runs, HS 51*, one wicket, 4 catches

No numbers can do justice to the kind of impact Henry had during the tournament. An attacker from the get-go, Henry’s presence at the crease meant that the West Indies were never out of the game till she was around. She started with an entertaining cameo of 12 off 3 against Scotland, which featured two sixes, but went on to play critical knocks like 51* off 48 balls against Bangladesh in a low-scoring thriller. She signed off with a 48 off 17 against Thailand, smoking five sixes during her knock.

Aaliyah Alleyne (West Indies)

63 runs, HS 22, 12 wickets, BBI 4/39, 2 catches

Alleyne was a success with the ball, being the equal second in the wicket-takers’ list. The 30-year old had a wicket in each game and delivered a career-best 4/39 in the all-important clash against Bangladesh. Alleyne also chipped in with several cameos lower down the order.

Katherine Fraser (Scotland)

77 runs, HS 33, 10 wickets, BBI 3/28

The young all-rounder displayed pinpoint accuracy with the ball. The pick of her performance during the tournament came against the Maroon Warriors. Scoring a crucial 25* lower down the order, Fraser supplemented her side with the ball, dismissing the West Indies 9, 10, and 11 for ducks as Scotland pushed in for a win. In the end, despite Matthews’ valiance, the European side crossed the line by 11 runs.

Nashra Sandhu (Pakistan)

10 wickets, BBI 3/19, 1 catch

Sandhu was one of the bowling stars during Pakistan’s successful campaign. Bowling with guile and control, Sandhu picked 10 wickets at an average of 15.6. She managed to get big wickets in the middle overs to put the Women in Green ahead, as shown during the outing against West Indies wherein she dismissed the dangerous Henry and Jannillea Glasgow.

Sadia Iqbal (Pakistan)

9 wickets, BBI 3/28

Sandhu’s spin senior Sadia was the other big performer for Pakistan, picking her nine scalps for an average close to 16. Sadia’s economy like Sandhu was under four, and this meant that the duo provided the hosts the stranglehold during the middle overs.

Reserve Player

Rabeya Khan (Bangladesh)

6 wickets, BBI 3/39, 1 catch

Rabeya delivered her leg-break overs at an impressive economy of 3.72, picking six wickets on the way. She delivered a scintillating performance against Ireland, picking 3/39 as the Tigeresses managed to contain the European side for a modest score, which they eventually overcame.

