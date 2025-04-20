Monday, April 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe hope to reset Test fortunes

Bangladesh are 9th and Zimbabwe at the bottom of the 12-team ICC Test rankings after a disappointing year and both teams are hoping for a better start to the long season ahead

Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto and his Zimbabwean counterpart Craig Ervine pose with the Test series trophy in Sylhet Saturday Photo: BCB
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 02:20 AM

Pace sensation Nahid Rana will be in the spotlight when Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe in the first game of a two-match series between the evenly matched Test rivals Sunday.

Bangladesh are ranked ninth and Zimbabwe at the bottom of the 12-team International Cricket Council Test rankings after a disappointing year and both teams are hoping for a better start to the long season ahead.

The hosts have been formidable on the slow and spin-friendly home pitches but have several veterans missing. 

The Sylhet wicket is expected to offer pace and bounce for the new ball bowlers and Bangladesh skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto said he was excited about Nahid, who already has 20 wickets in six Tests. 

The 22-year old regularly clocks over 140 kph and Shanto said "we just told him to bowl at this pace".

However, Bangladesh's top-order batting has been a cause of concern. 

"We have to be consistent at the top order," Shanto told a news conference on the eve of the Test.

"Last year, I played a few innings over 30 or 40 runs but failed to carry on. We are working hard to solve this batting problem."

Bangladesh have won eight of the 18 Tests against Zimbabwe, their highest total against any Test side, with four of them in the past five encounters. 

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine said he was not concerned about the past.   

"I understand we haven't had a great run in Test cricket," Ervine said. 

"I think this is the first year in which we have a lot of Test cricket lined up for us. I think it's really exciting with the amount of Test cricket that we will play," he added.

Ervine said most of the players in his squad had no experience of playing in Bangladesh.

"It is a great opportunity for the young players to stamp their authority in Test cricket," he said.

Bangladesh have only won five of their 13 Tests in the past two years.

Zimbabwe lost three of their four Tests in the same period. 

The second and final Test of the series will be played in Chittagong from April 28.

Topics:

CricketBangladesh cricket teamZimbabwe cricket teamNazmul Hossain ShantoCraig Ervine
Read More

Tigresses captain Joty, batter Sharmin in ICC’s best XI of the WC Qualifier

Rohit, Suryakumar on song as Mumbai hammer Chennai

Kohli, Padikkal guide Bengaluru to revenge win over Punjab

Zimbabwe on top in first Test after Bangladesh out for 191

Rajasthan unleash Suryavanshi, 14, as youngest IPL player but lose thriller

Buttler fires Gujarat to top of table in intense heat

Latest News

Mahfuj: Govt to form task force to boost newspaper quality

Bangladesh urges EU to open visa centre in Dhaka

Murder case filed over death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Dinajpur

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Rajuk chairman: 3,382 Dhaka buildings to be demolished

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x