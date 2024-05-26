Sunday, May 26, 2024

Shakib adds feather to cap, first to 700 wickets and 14,000 runs in international cricket

Shakib dismissed USA opener Gous to reach the landmark as he became the 17th cricketer to grab 700 international wickets

Shakib al Hasan
Update : 26 May 2024, 01:32 AM

Ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan Saturday became the first cricketer to bag 700 wickets and garner 14,000 runs in the international arena during the third and final Twenty20 International of the three-match series against the USA in Texas.

Shakib accounted for the wicket of USA opening batter Andries Gous to reach the landmark as he became the 17th cricketer to grab 700 international wickets.

He had already went past 14,000 international runs when he made 39 against Afghanistan in the final One Day International of the three-game series in Chittagong last year.

Topics:

CricketBangladesh CricketShakib al HasanBangladesh cricket teamAfghanistan cricket team
