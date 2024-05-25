Shanto: We should change our mentality, mindset

Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto said there is no problem with the skillset of the Tigers after losing the Twenty20 international series against 19th ranked USA team.

Rather, they need to change their mentality and mindset to produce a better result in the third and final game, and avoid the event of a humiliating whitewash.

The Tigers started their USA tour, just prior to the T20 World Cup, with a shocking five-wicket loss against hosts USA last Tuesday and were stunned again Thursday.

Spirited USA pulled off another brilliant victory, this time defending 144 runs and winning by six-run margin, against Test-playing nation Bangladesh.

Dejected skipper Shanto is hoping to exhibit a better performance in the third match and perform well with the bat as the batting unit has been under-performing in recent games.

"I think it's very disappointing for us. We lost wickets in almost every over in the middle. That is the main point I think why we lost the match. I hope we can play some good cricket in the next game. I think it's not a problem with the skill. We should change our mentality and mindset," said Shanto.

All-rounder Shakib al Hasan said they did not take the USA lightly and that there is no small team in T20 cricket as any team can beat any opposition on a given day.

"Yes, of course, it is disappointing. We didn't expect that. Credit goes to the USA side for the way they played," Shakib said after the match.

"I think no one expected us to lose two games. Any match you lose as a team is disappointing and you don't want to lose a game and obviously, it is very disappointing. But having said that we have to play the T20 World Cup and this series might be a wake-up call for us as we haven't played the way we want to play.

"It's a team game and everyone has to take the responsibility - you win as a team and you lose as a team. I don't want to blame any particular person or department. It's just that T20 is such a format you have to play very good cricket in all three departments to win against any side. There are no small or big teams in T20 cricket and that's why it is more exciting than any other format. And the proof of that is in the last two games the way US played."

Proving Tuesday's win in the first game was no fluke, the US side led by Monank Patel posted 144/6 and returned to bowl Bangladesh out for 138 to prevail at Prairie View in Houston.

Patel (42) and Steven Taylor (31) gave the hosts a strong start, and Aaron Jones contributed 35 to help them to a competitive total.

Shanto (36) and Shakib (30) kept Bangladesh in the chase but the rest of their batting lineup caved in with three balls left in their innings.

For the hosts, Ali Khan picked up three wickets in the death overs to tilt the game in their favor.

"I think the way our bowlers bowled in the powerplay and especially in the last five overs, we used the conditions really well, and they got the wickets at the right time," Patel said afterwards.

"I think if we win (today) and get the confidence leading to the T20 World Cup, it will definitely help us."

While a 3-0 series sweep would be a major boost for the US ahead of the June 1-29 T20 World Cup they co-host with the West Indies, Test-playing Bangladesh will be introspective after back-to-back losses against a tier-two team.