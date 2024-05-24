The 12 USA stars who humiliated the Tigers in T20 series

Underperforming Bangladesh cricket team continued their woes against minnows USA in the three-match Twenty20 international series as the Americans clinched the series with a game to spare in Texas. The Tigers had lost the first clash at the same venue last Tuesday by five wickets, sparking a wave of criticism back home ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, to be hosted by the USA and the West Indies next month. And Thursday, things got much worse for the men in red and green as they succumbed to a series loss against the unfancied Americans, who emerged victorious in the penultimate tie by six runs. What was supposed to be a pleasant platform of preparation for the T20 World Cup has turned into the stuff of nightmares for Bangladesh, and their cricket-crazy fans. Here are the 12 American players from the two games who made it happen:

Steven Taylor

Born: November 9, 1993, Florida (Age: 30)

Batting style: Left-hand bat

Bowling style: Right-arm offbreak

Taylor was earmarked as someone with tremendous talent from a young age, and consequently made his full US Senior debut as a 15-year old. He is a tall and powerfully built opening batsman who loves hitting boundaries, particularly in the arc between square leg and cover. He was a part-time wicket-keeper for the team for a few seasons, but has since given up the gloves and developed into a more than handy off-spin bowler. His importance to the team cannot be understated, with his ability to score big hundreds at more than a-run-a-ball, effectively taking the game away from the opposition. In the recent past, he had taken on the added responsibility of team captain, and became the highest paid franchise cricketer in US history when the Guyana Amazon Warriors paid $30,000 for him at the 2017 CPL draft.

Nosthush Kenjige

Born: March 2, 1991, Alabama (Age: 33)

Batting style: Right-hand bat

Bowling style: Slow left-arm orthodox

Born in Atlanta but spent most of his formative years in Bangalore, India where he played for his district, university and zonal teams. Nosthush has been featuring all over the country since his return to the United States, but has finally made a home for himself in Brooklyn, New York, a big hub of cricket in the US. His control of flight, turn of the ball and electricity in the field has had him on the selectors radar and earned him a spot on the team.

Ali Khan

Born: December 13, 1990, Punjab (Age: 33)

Batting style: Right-hand bat

Bowling style: Right-arm fast medium

The skiddy right-arm quick originally from Pakistan, Ali shot to prominence when he took the wicket of Kumar Sangakkara with his first ball in the Caribbean Premier League playing for the Amazon Warriors. He had yet to play for the USA at that stage, but has since made some telling contributions with the ball, even as he continues his battle with ongoing hamstring injuries. When at full fitness he is a yard quicker than most other bowlers in the country and there cannot be many cricketers in the world who have bowled just the one ball to Sangakkara and gotten him out!

Saurabh Netravalkar

Born: October 16, 1991, Mumbai (Age: 32)

Batting style: Right-hand bat

Bowling style: Left-arm fast medium

Netravalkar appeared in just one first-class match in his native India but he also represented India Under 19's with the great achievement of being their highest wicket taker in their 2010 U-19 World Cup campaign. The zippy left-arm quick bowler with an efficient action is capable of swinging the ball in both directions. His biggest weapons are his consistency of line and length, and ability to hit the string due to his lovely ball release. Saurabh nips the new ball off the deck just enough to cause most batsman trouble and is comfortable with both the new ball in hand as well as the latter stages of limited-overs cricket. He was born in Mumbai in 1991, came through the youth structures there before being selected in the Mumbai Ranji squad as a 17-year old and graduating to representing India U-19 with great aplomb.

Jasdeep Singh

Born: February 10, 1993, New York (Age: 31)

Batting style: Right-hand bat

Bowling style: Right-arm medium



A bustling right-arm quick bowler capable of moving the ball in the air and off the seam. A string of solid contributions for the USA at the World Cricket League Division 4 in Los Angeles in 2016 helped secure Jasdeep a spot on the International Cricket Council Americas team to compete at the Nagico Super50 competition in the Caribbean. He also made his first-class debut in Sri Lanka playing for Kalutara Physical Culture Club. Not just a quick bowler, Jessy is handy with the bat and very good in the field. He has built a reputation as one of the hardest working cricketers in the United States.

Corey Anderson

Born: December 13, 1990, Christchurch (Age: 33)

Batting style: Left-hand bat

Bowling style: Left-arm medium fast

Anderson, who would not look out of place in the All Blacks' front row, became the youngest New Zealand player to gain a contract when, at 16, he was awarded a deal. He was previously a regular member of the New Zealand side in all three formats, and played a key role in their run to the One Day International World Cup final in 2015. In 2021, Anderson made a move to the USA and participated in the Major League Cricket competition subsequently. By 2024, he was selected in the USA T20 World Cup squad.

Harmeet Singh

Born: September 7, 1992, Mumbai (Age: 31)

Batting style: Left-hand bat

Bowling style: Slow left-arm orthodox

Delivering with a still head, equipped with a loopy delivery, strapped with a big heart to flight the ball, Harmeet has attracted instant praise from coaches and players alike. The former Indian batting stalwart Dilip Sardesai compared Harmeet to his contemporary and spin legend Bishen Bedi the first time he witnessed the Mumbai youngster in action. By 19, Harmeet had featured in two U-19 World Cups. After the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing controversy broke, a bookie had alleged that he had tried to get Harmeet involved but did not strike a deal as the player was too young. Harmeet was subsequently investigated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, but cleared of any wrongdoing.

Monank Patel

Born: May 1, 1993, Gujarat (Age: 31)

Batting style: Right-hand bat

Fielding position: Wicket-keeper

Patel played for Gujarat at the U-16 and U-18 levels. He received a green card in 2010 and moved to the United States permanently in 2016, settling in New Jersey. In November 2019, Patel was named in the United States squad for the 2019–20 Regional Super50 tournament. He was the leading run-scorer for the United States in the tournament, with 230 runs in eight matches. In August 2021, Patel was named in the United States squad for the 2021 Oman Tri-Nation Series. In the opening game of the series, he scored his first century in ODI cricket. In October 2021, he was named as the captain of the American squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier tournament in Antigua. In May 2024, Monank was named the skipper of the American squad for the T20 World Cup.

Andries Gous

Born: November 24, 1993, Welkom (Age: 30)

Batting style: Right-hand bat

Fielding position: Wicket-keeper



In April 2021, Gous moved to the United States after signing a three-year deal to play cricket. Two months later, he was selected to take part in the Minor League Cricket tournament in the United States following the players' draft. In March 2024, he was named in USA's squad for their series against Canada. He made his T20I debut for USA on April 7, 2024, against Canada. He had started his T20I career with two back-to-back half centuries.

Aaron Jones

Born: October 19, 1994, New York (Age: 29)

Batting style: Right-hand bat

Bowling style: Leg-break

In October 2018, he was named in the United States' squad for the World Cricket League Division Three tournament in Oman. He was the leading run-scorer for the United States in the tournament, with 200 runs in five matches. In February 2019, he was named in the United States' T20I squad for their series against the United Arab Emirates. The games were the first T20I fixtures to be played by the United States cricket team. He made his T20I debut for the United States against the UAE on March 15, 2019.

Nitish Kumar

Born: May 21, 1994, Ontario (Age: 30)

Batting style: Right-hand bat

Bowling style: Right-arm offbreak

Nitish was the former captain of the Canada national team. He was appointed as the national team skipper in October 2016 at the age of 22. After representing the country at the 2010 U-19 World Cup in January, Kumar made his ODI debut the following month, becoming the second-youngest player in the history of 50-over cricket. When Canada participated in the 2011 World Cup he became the youngest player to feature in the tournament. He played his first T20I in March 2012. After last representing Canada in 2019, he made his international debut for the United States national side last month.

Shadley van Schalkwyk

Born: August 5, 1988, Cape Town (Age: 35)

Batting style: Left-hand bat

Bowling style: Right-arm medium

Shadley is a left-arm quick bowler for Eagles and Free State. He is a product of the famous Wynberg Boys' High School, whose alumni includes Jacques Kallis and Allan Lamb. After impressing with the bat on a tour to Pakistan with his school side in 2006, he was drafted into the South African Academy. He made his List A debut for Western Province in February 2008, and had a quiet time in his first first-class appearance nine months later. Two months ago, he was named in the United States' squad for their T20I series against Canada. He made his T20I debut for USA on April 7, against Canada.

* Info source: USA Cricket, ESPNcricinfo