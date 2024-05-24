Shambolic Tigers suffer T20 series defeat against minnows USA

Underperforming Bangladesh cricket team continued their woes against minnows USA in the three-match Twenty20 international series as the Americans clinched the series with a game to spare in Texas.

The Tigers had lost the first clash at the same venue last Tuesday by five wickets, sparking a wave of criticism back home ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, to be hosted by the USA and the West Indies next month.

And Thursday, things got much worse for the men in red and green as they succumbed to a series loss against the unfancied Americans, who emerged victorious in the penultimate tie by six runs.

A couple of days ago, the tourists failed to defend 153 and this time they were unable to chase down a moderate target of 145.

In pursuit of their target, the visiting side were humiliatingly bundled out for 138 in 19.3 overs with captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto top-scoring with 36.

Shakib al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy chipped in with 30 and 25 respectively but all the others came up short miserably against American bowling.

The home team’s Ali Khan bagged three wickets while Saurabh Netravalkar and Shadley van Schalkwyk took two each.

Earlier, USA, asked to bat first, posted 144 losing six wickets with skipper Monank Patel scoring the highest 42.

Aaron Jones (35) and opener Steven Taylor (31) also made vital contributions to deny the visitors from restricting them to a low total.

Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain grabbed two wickets apiece.

All that is left now is Saturday’s third T20I but even a comprehensive victory will not be enough to save the Tigers from a barrage of vitriol.

What was supposed to be a pleasant platform of preparation for the T20 World Cup has turned into the stuff of nightmares for Bangladesh, and their cricket-crazy fans.

2ND T20I

USA 144/6 (Monank 42, Jones 35) beat Bangladesh 138 in 19.3 overs (Shanto 36, Shakib 30) by 6 runs