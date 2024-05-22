Thursday, May 23, 2024

USA stun Bangladesh by five wickets in first T20

The Tigers were hoping to put the last touches to their preparation for the world event, but instead suffered a reality check against unfancied USA

USA captain Monank Patel flips the coin as Bangladesh skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto looks on during the toss prior to Tuesday’s first Twenty20 international in Texas Photo: BCB
Update : 22 May 2024, 12:58 AM

The United States cricket team shocked Bangladesh by five wickets in the first of three Twenty20 internationals in Texas Tuesday, ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup, to be hosted by the US and the West Indies next month.

The Tigers were hoping to put the last touches to their preparation for the world event, but instead suffered a reality check against unfancied USA.

Chasing 154, the home team reached their destination with three balls to spare, riding on unbeaten knocks from former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson (34) and Harmeet Singh (33).

The unbroken sixth wicket partnership added 62 runs to guide the hosts to the shore, with Anderson hitting two sixes in his 25-ball knock and player of the match Harmeet smashing two fours and three maximums in his 13-ball cameo.

Opener Steven Taylor (28) and Andries Gous (23) earlier chipped in with vital contributions.

Mustafizur Rahman bagged two wickets for the visiting side while Shoriful Islam and Rishad Hossain picked up one each.

Earlier, Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah played face saving knocks as Bangladesh managed 153 losing six wickets after being asked to bat first.

Hridoy scored 58 off 47 deliveries while Mahmudullah made a 22-ball 31 to help take the Tigers’ tally past 150.

Captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto (three) and Shakib al Hasan (six) were dismissed for low scores while Liton Das (14) and Soumya Sarkar (20) fared little better.

After the three-match series, the men in red and green will again take on hosts USA in a T20 World Cup warm-up before facing India in the last practice game.

Bangladesh are in Group D at the T20 World Cup alongside South Africa, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and Nepal.

1ST T20I

Bangladesh 153/6 (Hridoy 58, Mahmudullah 31) lost to USA 156/5 in 19.3 overs (Anderson 34*, Harmeet 33*) by 5 wickets 

