Injured Taskin included as Tigers squad announced for T20 WC, USA series

Shanto will lead the Tigers in the 9th edition of the T20 WC, scheduled to be hosted by the US and the WI from June 1-29, while Taskin, currently nursing a side strain injury, will be his deputy

Update : 14 May 2024, 01:55 PM

Bangladesh Cricket Board Tuesday named the 15-member squad for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup 2024 and the three-match T20 international series against the United States.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto will lead the Tigers in the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by the US and the West Indies from June 1-29, while Taskin Ahmed, currently nursing a side strain injury, will be his deputy.

The men in red and green are pitted in Group D along with South Africa, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and Nepal.

Bangladesh will start their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 7 at Dallas, Texas before taking on South Africa in New York on June 10.

The Tigers’ third and fourth game against the Netherlands and Nepal will be played in Saint Vincent, the West Indies on June 13 and 16 respectively.

Prior to the world event, Bangladesh will face hosts USA in three T20Is in Texas, slated for May 21, 23 and 25.

Squad

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed (vice-captain), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Traveling reserve

Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

CricketBangladesh Cricket BoardUSABangladesh cricket teamICC T20 World Cup
