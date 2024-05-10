Tigers edge Zimbabwe despite batting collapse

Bangladesh managed a narrow escape against Zimbabwe in the fourth Twenty20 International as the hosts held their nerve to secure a tense five-run win in Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Friday.

Zimbabwe lost wickets in regular intervals while chasing 144 and at one stage they needed 52 off 36 balls with six wickets in hand.

The tourists looked in control at that point with two set batsmen Johnathan Campbell (31) and Ryan Burl (19) at the crease.

But left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman picked up two wickets in the 15th over conceding just two runs as Bangladesh gained momentum from there and managed to restrict the visitors five runs away from victory.

In the last two overs, 21 runs were required and Mustafizur took another wicket in the 19th over.

All-rounder Shakib al Hasan defended 14 runs in the final over to help the Tigers edge past the African nation, who fell short by just one big hitting shot.

Shakib bagged four wickets in 3.5 overs leaking 35 runs while Mustafizur grabbed three for just 19 runs in four overs.

Mustafizur was adjudged player of the match for his economical bowling and three crucial breakthroughs in vital moments.

Earlier, the home side suffered a horrible batting collapse at the end of their innings after a good start as they folded for 143 in 19.5 overs.

Surprisingly, they were 101 for no loss in 11.2 overs and then contrived to lose 10 wickets for the addition of just 42 runs.

Bangladesh made three changes to their playing XI as Shakib, Mustafizur and Soumya Sarker returned in place of Liton Das, Mahmudullah and Shaifuddin.

Openers Tanzid Hasan Tamin and Soumya made a brilliant start as they put on a 100-run partnership.

This is the third time a Bangladesh opening pair scored 100 or more.

After Tanzid (52) and Soumya (41) departed in the 12th over, Bangladesh faced an alarming batting collapse.

Only Towhid Hridoy (12) managed to score in double digit among the rest of the batting card.

Shakib, who returned to the T20I fold after almost a year, made just one run off three deliveries before getting bowled against Brian Bennett in the 15th over.

Later, skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto (two off seven) also got out in a similar way as he too missed the line to lose his stumps against Bennett.

Luke Jongwe was the best bowler for Zimbabwe with three wickets for 20 runs.

Bangladesh are leading the series 4-0 with the final match of the series scheduled to be played Sunday morning at the same venue.

4TH T20I

Bangladesh 143 in 19.5 overs (Tanzid 52, Soumya 41) beat Zimbabwe 138 in 19.4 overs (Campbell 31, Shakib 4/35) by 5 runs