Mathews named in Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup squad

The 36-year old Mathews, who lifted the trophy in 2014, will make his 6th T20 WC appearance at the biennial tournament

File photo of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews reacting after being timed out during their 2023 50-over World Cup match against Bangladesh in New Delhi Photo: AFP
Update : 10 May 2024, 04:12 AM

Sri Lanka have included veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews and uncapped bowler Dunith Wellalage in their 15-man Twenty20 World Cup squad, which will be captained by Wanindu Hasaranga, the country's selection committee said Thursday.

The 36-year old Mathews, who lifted the trophy in 2014, will make his sixth T20 World Cup appearance at the biennial tournament, which will be co-hosted by twice champions the West Indies and the United States from June 1-29.

Mathews made his T20 comeback for Sri Lanka in January after a three-year gap.

Hasaranga, meanwhile, returns after missing last year's Asia Cup and 50-overs World Cup, as well as the current Indian Premier League, due to a heel injury.

Fellow all-rounder Charith Asalanka has been named as his deputy.

Bowler Matheesha Pathirana is also part of the squad, although the 21-year old is nursing a hamstring injury he picked up playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Sri Lanka, who will leave for the T20 World Cup Tuesday, kick off their campaign against South Africa in New York on June 3.

They also face Bangladesh, Nepal and the Netherlands in Group D.

Squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Travelling reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage

CricketSri Lanka cricket teamAngelo MathewsWanindu HasarangaICC T20 World Cup
