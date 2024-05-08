Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Shakib, Soumya, Mustafiz return for remaining two T20Is against Zimbabwe

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the T20 fold after 10 months while batsman Soumya Sarkar and pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who were not in the squad for the first three matches, have also been picked

Update : 08 May 2024, 02:17 PM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the final two games of the T20 international series against Zimbabwe.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the T20 fold after 10 months while batsman Soumya Sarkar and pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who were not in the squad for the first three matches, have also been picked.

Batsmen Parvez Hossain Emon and Afif Hossain have been axed while pacer Shoriful Islam has been rested.

Bangladesh lead the five-match series 3-0 after winning the first three games in Chattogram.      

The remaining two matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Mirpur on May 10 and May 12 respectively.

SQUAD

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Shaif Uddin

 

Topics:

CricketShakib al HasanBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)Bangladesh National Cricket team
