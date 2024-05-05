ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 fixture announced

The International Cricket Council Sunday announced the fixtures for the ninth Women’s Twenty20 World Cup taking place from October 3 to 20 in Bangladesh this year, an event that promises to inspire and connect with a new generation of fans across the globe.

Ten teams will play 23 matches, over 18 action-packed days, at two venues in Bangladesh, the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium as the world’s best battle it out for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.

Group A features six-time winners Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Qualifier 1, with games taking place in Sylhet.

Whilst Group B ties between the hosts Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the West Indies and Qualifier 2 will be played in Dhaka.

The top two teams from Group A and Group B will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for October 17 in Sylhet, and October 18 in Dhaka.

The T20 World Cup champions will be crowned at the home of cricket in Mirpur on October 20.

Qualifiers 1 and 2 will emerge from the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with the final being played Tuesday.

Full Schedule

Thursday, October 3, 2024

England v South Africa, Dhaka, 15h00

Bangladesh v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00

Friday, October 4, 2024

Australia v Q1, Sylhet, 15h00

India v New Zealand, Sylhet, 19h00

Saturday, October 5, 2024

South Africa v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00

Bangladesh v England, Dhaka, 19h00

Sunday, October 6, 2024

New Zealand v Q1, Sylhet, 15h00

India v Pakistan, Sylhet, 19h00

Monday, October 7, 2024

West Indies v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00

Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Australia v Pakistan, Sylhet, 19h00

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Bangladesh v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00

India v Q1, Sylhet, 19h00

Thursday, October 10, 2024

South Africa v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00

Friday, October 11, 2024

Australia v New Zealand, Sylhet, 15h00

Pakistan v Q1, Sylhet, 19h00

Saturday, October 12, 2024

England v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00

Bangladesh v South Africa, Dhaka, 19h00

Sunday, October 13, 2024

Pakistan v New Zealand, Sylhet, 15h00

India v Australia, Sylhet, 19h00

Monday, October 14, 2024

England v Q2, Dhaka, 15h00

Thursday, October 17, 2024

Semi Final 1, Sylhet, 19h00

Friday, October 18, 2024

Semi Final 2, Dhaka, 19h00

Sunday, October 20 2024

Final, Dhaka, 19h00

*Times are all local

** The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.