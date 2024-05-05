ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 fixture announced

The International Cricket Council Sunday announced the fixtures for the ninth Women’s Twenty20 World Cup taking place from October 3 to 20 in Bangladesh this year, an event that promises to inspire and connect with a new generation of fans across the globe.
Ten teams will play 23 matches, over 18 action-packed days, at two venues in Bangladesh, the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium as the world’s best battle it out for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.
Group A features six-time winners Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Qualifier 1, with games taking place in Sylhet.
Whilst Group B ties between the hosts Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the West Indies and Qualifier 2 will be played in Dhaka.
The top two teams from Group A and Group B will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for October 17 in Sylhet, and October 18 in Dhaka.
The T20 World Cup champions will be crowned at the home of cricket in Mirpur on October 20.
Qualifiers 1 and 2 will emerge from the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with the final being played Tuesday.
Full Schedule
Thursday, October 3, 2024
England v South Africa, Dhaka, 15h00
Bangladesh v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00
Friday, October 4, 2024
Australia v Q1, Sylhet, 15h00
India v New Zealand, Sylhet, 19h00
Saturday, October 5, 2024
South Africa v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00
Bangladesh v England, Dhaka, 19h00
Sunday, October 6, 2024
New Zealand v Q1, Sylhet, 15h00
India v Pakistan, Sylhet, 19h00
Monday, October 7, 2024
West Indies v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Australia v Pakistan, Sylhet, 19h00
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Bangladesh v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00
India v Q1, Sylhet, 19h00
Thursday, October 10, 2024
South Africa v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00
Friday, October 11, 2024
Australia v New Zealand, Sylhet, 15h00
Pakistan v Q1, Sylhet, 19h00
Saturday, October 12, 2024
England v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00
Bangladesh v South Africa, Dhaka, 19h00
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Pakistan v New Zealand, Sylhet, 15h00
India v Australia, Sylhet, 19h00
Monday, October 14, 2024
England v Q2, Dhaka, 15h00
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Semi Final 1, Sylhet, 19h00
Friday, October 18, 2024
Semi Final 2, Dhaka, 19h00
Sunday, October 20 2024
Final, Dhaka, 19h00
*Times are all local
** The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.