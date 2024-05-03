Tanzid leads Bangladesh to victory against Zimbabwe in 1st T20

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim hit a blazing half-century as Bangladesh made a winning start to the five-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the opening game today at Zahur Ahmed Chowhdury Stadium in Chattogram.

Tanzid blasted a 47 ball-67 not on his debut, helping Bangladesh reach 126-2 in just 15.2 overs after bowlers played their part brilliantly to bundle Zimbabwe out for paltry 124 in exact 20 overs.

Tanzid survived thrice on his way to playing the match-winning knock. Towhid Hridoy made 18 ball-33 and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto added 21 in the game which was interrupted by rain twice.

Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzurbani dismissed Liton Das for 1 in his first over and could have removed Tanzid in his second over had fielders not put down the chance twice in three balls.

Tanzid who was struggling initially skied a short ball but wicket-keeper Joylord Gumbie, also a debutant for Zimbabwe dropped the chance. Three balls later, Brain Bennet put down a straightforward chance at cover.

Tanzid made Zimbabwe paying heavily by treating Zimbabwe bowlers in disdain.

Luke Jongwe, however, had Shanto caught by Sean Williams but Tanzid's free flowing batting ensured Bangladesh would win the game without further trouble.

He raised his fifty off 36 balls, punching Sikandar Raza down to long-off for a single before Gumbie grassed another chance when Tanzid top-edged a delivery off fast bowler Richard Ngarava when on 56.

Tanzid who hit eight fours and two sixes then confirmed the victory with a boundary of Jongwe.

Fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin claimed three wickets apiece earlier to put Zimbabwe on sword.

Clive Mandane made team-best 43 off 39 with six fours and Wellington Masakadza struck 34 to help Zimbabwe propel past 100 after the visitors slumped to 41-7.

Put into bat first, Zimbabwe made an encouraging start when debutant Joylord Gumbie hit Shoriful Islam consecutive boundaries in the first two balls. But the morning doesn't show the day always.

Zimbabwe were brough down to the earth immediately when offspinner Mahedi Hasan bowled opener Craig Ervine for duck in the second over. Gumbie and Brian Bennet found boundaries at regular intervals to keep the side flowing but the rot began when Saifuddin who returned figures of 3-15, had Gumbie caught by Taskin.

On his debut, Gumbie made 17. Bennet was then trapped run out for 16 before Mahedi dismissed Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza for naught in the same over to finish with 2-16.

Taskin joined the party striking twice in his consecutive deliveries to get the better of Sean Williams and Ryan Burl, both out for duck.



Saifuddin took the wicket of Luke Jongwe for 2 as Bangladesh sniffed a chance to bowl Zimbabwe out before they made it three-figure.

Mandane and Masakadza resisted and added 75 runs for the eighth wicket to take the side past 100.



However Taskin broke the partnership, rattling the stump of Mandane and Saifuddin them cleaned up the tail.

Masakadza was run out in the last delivery after hitting two fours and two sixes.