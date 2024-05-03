Shakib's century after 5 years goes in vain in DPL match

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was rested for the first three T20Is against Zimbabwe, finally hit a century in the professional cricket after five years, but that went in vain as his side Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club tasted a two-wicket defeat to Gazi Group Cricketers in DPL Super League game at BKSP-4 ground today.

Shakib hit his last century during 2019 World Cup when his 124 helped Bangladesh beat West Indies.

Shakib ended his century draught today by smashing a 79 ball-107 to help Jamal pile up 280-9. However Mahfufur Rahman Rabby who idolized Shakib from his childhood trumped him with 118 ball-125, a knock featured with three fours and 12 fours, which eventually guided Gazi to victory with 286-4 in 49.2 overs.

Mahfujur Rabby also took 3-29 with bowling to keep Jamal at bay before Shakib's century, studded with nine fours and seven sixes he bailed the side out of the danger. Alongside him, Yasir Rabby played 71 off 51 with three fours and five sixes to help Jamal edge closer to 300.

Mahfujur Rabby's knock, complemented by Sabbir Hossen's 64 was key in Gazi's victory.

Zakir Hasan hammered 132 ball-158 with eight fours and 12 sixes as Prime Bank Cricket Club crushed Shinepukur Cricket Club by 111 runs at BKSP-3 ground in the day's other match.

Zakir's century helped Prime Bank rack up 341-7 but Shinepukur was bundled out for 230 in 46.3 overs despite Amite Hasan's 104. Hasan Mahmud grabbed 4-38 for Prime Bank.