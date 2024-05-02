Shanto: Our first target is to win Zimbabwe series

Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto made it clear that his side will not make any experiment in the five-match series against Zimbabwe, despite treating it as a preparation platform for the Twenty20 World Cup.

Considered as the third biggest cricket extravaganza, the T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and USA from June 1-29.

Apart from these five matches, the Tigers will play three more T20 Internationals against hosts USA later this month.

The men in red and green are keen to sort out their shortcomings and other technical issues in these eight games before the T20 World Cup.

"T20 World Cup is knocking at the door, so the series is a preparation platform for us. What matters is how we prepare ourselves and can gain the confidence," Shanto said in Chittagong Thursday.

"While the T20 World Cup preparation will be in our mind, at the same time, we want to win the series and that's our first goal. Normally when preparation goes on, teams make experiment but I think there is no need to make any experiment because the 15 players who were included in this team, are capable enough to beat this Zimbabwe. I think the series will give us the insights about our shortcomings and where to focus to rectify our mistakes."

The selectors rested Shakib al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman for the first three matches.

Shanto said once these two players will be included, the T20 World Cup squad will be complete.

According to him, there is hardly any chance that the squad will be changed, sans injury and other issues.

"The team that was given for this series, is originally the T20 World Cup squad. Shakib and Mustafizur will be added later and may be one or two changes may come but I think it's the original squad barring injury and other issues," he said, adding that Saifuddin's inclusion after 18 months will bolster Bangladesh's lower order.

"A key component is T20 cricket is how the lower order fires. Our lower order batters – Taskin (Ahmed), Shoriful (Islam), Rishad (Hossain) can bat well and when Saifuddin will be added, it will be a good lower order."

Shanto further said, lower order strength does not necessarily give every player the freedom to bat at their will.

"The thing is that everyone has a role in the team and he should play it well," he said.

"The lower order's strength won't give you the license to come hard at the bowlers at will. Yes there is freedom to play the shots without any reservation but at the same time, there will be specific role for everyone. A boundary or over boundary from lower order always helps. So it's a good sign that our lower order can play shots.”