Pant included in India's T20 World Cup squad, Rahul misses out

Pant was involved in a near-fatal crash in December 2022 that required him to have multiple surgeries and he missed last year's IPL as well as India's 50-overs WC campaign on home soil

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant
Update : 01 May 2024, 12:05 AM

India have included wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June, the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced Tuesday.

Pant was involved in a near-fatal crash in December 2022 that required him to have multiple surgeries and he missed last year's Indian Premier League as well as India's 50-overs World Cup campaign on home soil.

The 26-year old has slowly returned to his best after his comeback in this year's IPL, scoring three fifties and racking up 398 runs in 11 matches to convince selectors.

The Delhi Capitals skipper was not the only player rewarded for his IPL form, as Chennai Super Kings batsman Shivam Dube also made the squad after scoring 350 runs in nine matches.

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan were among the reserves, but there was no place for wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul.

India will be led by Rohit Sharma as they bid for a second title in the June 1-29 tournament following their triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007.

They made the semi-finals two years ago in Australia, losing to eventual champions England.

India begin their campaign against Ireland in Group A, with the match to be played in New York on June 5.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Topics:

CricketRohit SharmaIndia cricket teamRishabh PantICC T20 World Cup
