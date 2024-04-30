Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Archer recalled to England squad for T20 World Cup

Paceman Archer was Tuesday recalled to England's squad for the defence of their T20 WC crown after a year out of action

England pacer Jofra Archer
Update : 01 May 2024, 12:00 AM

Paceman Jofra Archer was Tuesday recalled to England's squad for the defence of their Twenty20 World Cup crown after a year out of action.

The 29-year old, who has endured a string of injuries since his international breakthrough in 2019, has not played competitive cricket for a year following a right elbow injury.

But he has been passed fit and takes his place in a 15-man squad that will defend the title Jos Buttler's side won in Australia in 2022 at the tournament in the West Indies and the United States.

The squad is officially deemed "provisional" but with just 24 hours until the International Cricket Council's deadline and no reserve players named, only further fitness setbacks will stop Archer making his long-awaited comeback.

Archer has managed just 15 T20 appearances for England since making his international debut five years ago, but is still considered a potential game-changer in the format.

He grew up in Barbados so is knowledgable about Caribbean conditions.

Veteran seamer Chris Jordan returns to the squad alongside uncapped spinner Tom Hartley but there is no place for Chris Woakes, a World Cup winner in both the 20-over and 50-over formats.

The squad will fly to the Caribbean on May 31 ahead of their opening group match against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

The squad will also take on Pakistan in a four-match T20 series starting in Leeds on May 22.

Squad

Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

