Delupi: A film breaking the mold even in its release

The film Delupi stands out in every aspect—its story, casting, locations, promotion, and songs all carry a mark of exception. This uniqueness continues even with its release. Typically, a film release focuses on reaching audiences in the capital first, ensuring at least one multiplex show.

However, Team Delupi has announced that during the first week, the film will be released exclusively in Khulna cinemas. One week later, on November 14, it will hit screens nationwide.

The production house, Footprint, confirmed this on Tuesday.

Directed by Mohammad Tawkir Islam, this highly anticipated film has maintained its distinctiveness even in choosing its release date. Footprint’s release slogan reads: “Buy a ticket, enjoy yourself, whatever excitement happens in Delupi with brother-nephew-auntie, the mind will feel all light.”

Explaining the early release in Khulna, director Tawkir Islam said: “We actually wanted the people of the region to see the film first. And not just in Khulna cinemas, we will also arrange screenings in several unions and villages for the convenience of the audience. Now we are waiting for the film to reach the viewers.”

So far, two teasers and one song have been well received by audiences, with the trailer set to release soon.

The filmmaker has revealed that the name Delupi comes from Deluti Union in Paikgachha Upazila, Khulna. The story, inspired by the lives, realities, and relationships of people in that area, has been crafted as a fictional reality. While rooted in this region, it is designed to resonate with people nationwide.

It is worth noting that the filmmaker has previously impressed audiences and critics through OTT productions Shatikap and Sinpat.