Friday, October 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

In a world of filters, Janhvi Kapoor chooses honesty

She also recalled seeing a viral video where self-proclaimed doctors speculated about cosmetic work she might have done

Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 06:09 PM

On a recent chat show hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about body image, cosmetic procedures, and the constant scrutiny faced by young women online. Filmmaker Karan Johar joined the conversation.

Janhvi admitted that growing up with social media made her “impressionable,” adding, “I don’t want to perpetuate this idea of perfection. I’m a big believer in ‘you do you.’”

She also recalled seeing a viral video where self-proclaimed doctors speculated about cosmetic work she might have done. 

“They used some term like ‘buffalo-plasty.’ I thought, what even is that?” she laughed, before stressing the need for transparency. 

“If a young girl sees something like that and decides to copy it, it could go terribly wrong.”

The actress, who was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, said she believes in honesty and self-acceptance over chasing online ideals.

 

Read More

Netflix turns American royalty into high drama

Rock legend James marries US-based Namia Amin, welcomes baby boy

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first family photos with daughter on Diwali

Alvi, Shreyashee team up for two new TV dramas

Netflix shares sink as quarterly profit misses mark

New Bollywood Movie list for November 2025: 10 Best Hindi Films

Latest News

31 arrested during joint operation in Mohammadpur Geneva Camp

Police halt job-seeking graduates with disabilities’ march towards Jamuna

Bangladesh go down 3-0 to Thailand in 1st friendly

Analysts: India can switch from Russian crude, but at a cost

Diabate, Morsalin net brace as Abahani make winning start in Fed Cup

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x