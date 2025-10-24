In a world of filters, Janhvi Kapoor chooses honesty

On a recent chat show hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about body image, cosmetic procedures, and the constant scrutiny faced by young women online. Filmmaker Karan Johar joined the conversation.

Janhvi admitted that growing up with social media made her “impressionable,” adding, “I don’t want to perpetuate this idea of perfection. I’m a big believer in ‘you do you.’”

She also recalled seeing a viral video where self-proclaimed doctors speculated about cosmetic work she might have done.

“They used some term like ‘buffalo-plasty.’ I thought, what even is that?” she laughed, before stressing the need for transparency.

“If a young girl sees something like that and decides to copy it, it could go terribly wrong.”

The actress, who was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, said she believes in honesty and self-acceptance over chasing online ideals.