Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at 30: Three decades of the SRK-Kajol classic

The iconic Bollywood blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was released today, 30 years ago, on October 20 – etching the names of Raj and Simran forever in our hearts.

A game-changer for the romance genre, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge remains the longest running film in the history of Indian cinema, drawing people of all ages and walks of life to cinema halls over two decades.

For 30 years, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) has screened daily at 11:30am at Maratha Mandir cinema in Mumbai, drawing audiences with undiminished enthusiasm. The theatre itself, with its faded posters and single-screen charm, stands as a relic of old-world Mumbai, offering a glimpse into a bygone era while hosting this enduring cinematic phenomenon.

Cheers greeted Shah Rukh Khan’s entrances, dialogues were recited in unison, and songs like "Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam" became collective karaoke, with popcorn and samosas adding to the nostalgic charm.

Manager Manoj Pandey highlighted the theatre’s accessibility, keeping tickets low and transitioning from physical prints to digital projection.

“Some days, DDLJ draws more viewers than new releases,” he said.

On its 30th Diwali anniversary, fans queued hours early with placards and selfies. Generations attended — fathers sharing their first-viewing magic, one travelling 2,000km with his teenage daughter, while international tourists admired its global legacy.

Fans celebrated with a cake featuring Raj and Simran, showing that DDLJ at Maratha Mandir remains a timeless celebration of love, cinema, and hope across generations.