MTV to close all music channels as Paramount restructures global network

For decades, MTV was more than a channel; it was a cultural phenomenon that introduced the world to music video innovation, reality TV, and youth-centric programming

Update : 15 Oct 2025, 02:04 PM

After more than four decades of shaping music and television culture, MTV is set to turn off the lights on its music channels. Paramount Global, MTV’s parent company, has confirmed that all remaining MTV music channels in the UK will be shut down by December 31, signaling the end of an era for millions of fans.

The closure will affect a wide range of beloved shows that defined generations, including Headbanger’s Ball, The Osbournes, Beavis and Butthead, MTV News, Total Request Live (TRL), Aeon Flux, Yo! MTV Raps, Behind the Music, Reuniting the Band, and 120 Minutes. Spin-off channels across Europe, such as MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live, will also be impacted.

This announcement comes less than a year after Paramount removed many of its digital archives, including MTVnews.com, effectively erasing a substantial portion of MTV’s online history.

Industry sources suggest the decision is part of a larger restructuring by Paramount, aimed at cutting costs while responding to the shift in viewer habits from traditional television to digital streaming platforms. It remains unclear whether classic MTV programming will continue to be available on Paramount+ or through other networks internationally.

For decades, MTV was more than a channel—it was a cultural phenomenon that introduced the world to music video innovation, reality TV, and youth-centric programming. Its closure marks a significant moment in the history of music and entertainment broadcasting.

MTV
