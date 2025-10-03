Friday, October 03, 2025

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J over false federal investigation claims

  • Ray J allegedly claimed they face federal investigation
  • He suggested racketeering charges were imminent against them
Photo: UNB
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 09:42 PM

Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, have filed a defamation lawsuit against Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Ray J, accusing him of spreading false claims that they are under federal investigation and facing imminent indictment.

The lawsuit, lodged Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, is a swift response to what the reality TV stars and entrepreneurs say are baseless allegations. Ray J, whose real name is Ray Norwood Jr, allegedly claimed he was collaborating with federal authorities on a racketeering case against them that would soon lead to criminal charges.

According to the court filing, Ray J’s remarks are part of a “sustained campaign of harassment and defamation” spanning several years. The lawsuit notes that he has repeatedly tried to attach himself to the Kardashians’ fame following the end of his relationship with Kim over two decades ago.

Two recent statements reportedly triggered the legal action. In a May TMZ special, Ray J suggested racketeering charges against the Kardashians “would be appropriate” and expressed belief in potential charges. Later, during a September 30 livestream viewed by millions, he claimed, “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy,” and added, “the feds is coming,” comparing the case to one involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The lawsuit emphasizes that Ray J provided no evidence to support his “blatantly false” statements. It states that no federal investigation or criminal proceeding exists against Kardashian or Jenner and that the allegations are completely unfounded.

Ray J, a singer and actor and brother of pop star Brandy, is best known for his past relationship with Kim Kardashian and a leaked 2007 sex tape. The lawsuit describes his comments as part of a deliberate attempt to defame the Kardashians and revive his fading fame.

The plaintiffs claim the statements have caused reputational and financial harm, to be proven at trial. Kardashian and Jenner are represented by attorney Alex Spiro, known for handling high-profile cases, including defending Alec Baldwin.

 

Kim Kardashian
