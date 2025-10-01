Barir Naam Shahana – Bangladesh’s nomination for Oscar

Late last month, Bangladesh’s Oscar committee chose Leesa Gazi’s debut feature "Barir Naam Shahana" (A House Named Shahana) as its submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. It was selected from five submissions under consideration, the other four being Saba, Mayna, Priyo Maloti and Nakshi Kanthar Zamin.

The plot of "Barir Naam Shahana" is set in rural Bangladesh in the 1990s and follows Dipa, a young woman forced into marriage with a widower in England. After enduring abuse, she returns home as a divorcee and confronts the entrenched patriarchal attitudes of her community while pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. The film portrays the protagonist’s gradual progression from helplessness to self-determination.

The film’s selection as Bangladesh’s official Oscar submission comes at a time when it has also been released in theatres for domestic audiences. It had its world premiere at the MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) Mumbai Film Festival in 2023, where it won the Film Critics Guild Gender Sensitivity Award, and has since traveled to festivals around the world, including the Dhaka International Film Festival, Kolkata People’s Film Festival and London Indian Film Festival.

Bangladesh has periodically submitted films to the Oscars but has yet to secure a nomination in the International Feature category. The shortlist will be announced on December 16, and the final five nominees will be revealed on January 22, 2026.

Aanon Siddiqua plays the central character, Dipa, in "Barir Naam Shahana," while one of Bangladesh’s talented young performers, Iresh Zaker, also plays a key role alongside Lutfur Rahman George, Naila Azad, Jayanto Chattopadhyay, Kazi Ruma, Kamrunnahar Munni, Mugdhota Morshed Wriddhi, Amirul Haque Chowdhury, Arif Islam, and Naimur Rahman Apon—rounding out an ensemble that reflects a cross-section of Bangladeshi talent.

On Thursday, I reached out to Iresh for a firsthand reaction from an actor who is very much a vital part of this silver screen journey called "Barir Naam Shahana."

Naturally excited at the news of the film’s official Oscar submission, Iresh Zaker said: “It is a great honor, as a cast member of 'Barir Naam Shahana,' for the film to be selected to represent Bangladesh at next year’s Oscars ceremony. It is a testament to the hard work and talent that went into the film.”

He went on to add: “I play the role of Shukhomoy, a divorcee in his mid-30s, who is a friend of the central character Dipa and catalyzes her journey towards social independence. My association with the film happened through a fairly intensive audition process. If I recall correctly, I auditioned three times for the role.”

“Of course, I have known Leesa Apa (Leesa Gazi), the director, for a long time because of our shared associations with theatre. That probably helped me understand the finer nuances required for the performance.”

Iresh said working on the film was a brilliant experience. A feature film shoot is usually a very complex process and can often become chaotic, he noted, adding: “Especially when it’s a directorial debut and the film is shot outside Dhaka.”

“In this regard, 'Barir Naam Shahana' was a beautiful exception. The pre-production and production processes were very organized. Each member of the cast and crew was dedicated and disciplined to a fault. This made it easy, as an artist, to concentrate on performance.”

Asked whether moviegoers would be able to see him more frequently in feature films, Iresh said he is always eager to work in films: “I am hoping to get some good opportunities in the near future.”

On Bangladeshi mainstream films, Iresh commented: “I want to be hopeful about the Bangladeshi film industry, but I think there are certain factors that will determine the extent of its success. The main factor is the number and quality of cinema halls in Bangladesh. If we can show our films properly, then, given the talent and audience support we have, there is no reason why we should not be both commercially and critically successful.”