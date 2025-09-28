Avash releases sixth single ‘Satta’

Popular rock band Avash released its sixth original track, Satta, on Saturday evening through its official YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The release was celebrated with a launch event in Dhaka attended by fellow singers, fans, and well-wishers of the band.

Frontman Tanzir Tuhin wrote the song, which he co-composed with bassist Raaju Sheikh, while the band handled the music arrangement. Audio mixing and mastering were done by Rashed Sharif Shoaib.

The music film accompanying Satta was directed by Muntakim Al Mahin and produced by Sohag Chowdhury.

The audio version of the track is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play, iTunes Store, Gaana, JioSaavn, Deezer, GP Music, Banglalink Vibe, and Robi Splash.

Following their original songs Manush-1, Avash, Bastob, Onath, and Camera, Satta is the band’s sixth original release.

Avash’s current lineup includes Tuhin on vocals, Sheikh on bass, Himel Sariar on guitar, Arafat Shawon on keyboard, and Rashed Jony on drums.