Celebrated singer Zubeen Garg passes away after accident in Singapore

Authorities said Garg was rescued from the sea after a scuba diving accident by Singapore police and taken to the hospital

File image of Zubeen Garg. Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 05:33 PM

Assam’s most celebrated voice, Zubeen Garg, has died in Singapore following a scuba diving accident. 

Authorities said Garg, 52, was rescued from the sea by Singapore police and taken to the hospital, but despite intensive medical care, doctors could not revive him.

Born Zubeen Borthakur in Tura, Meghalaya, in 1972, Garg went on to redefine Assamese music and carve out a place in Indian popular culture. Over three decades, he built an extraordinary career as a singer, songwriter, composer, actor and philanthropist, recording in more than 40 languages and dialects.

His journey began with the Assamese album Anamika in 1992. Fame beyond the Northeast came with Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster, a chartbuster that made him a household name across India and earned him the Global Indian Film Award for Best Playback Singer.

His Bollywood repertoire included memorable tracks for Dil Se, Fiza, Kaante, and Doli Saja Ke Rakhna.

Back home, Garg remained the undisputed star of Assamese music, often described as the state’s highest-paid singer. He was recognised with multiple honours, including an honorary Doctor of Literature from the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, last year.

But his influence extended far beyond music. Through his Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, he supported flood victims, ran social initiatives, and during the pandemic, opened his Guwahati home as a Covid care centre. 

