Friday, September 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Stars Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci announce separation

  • They released a joint statement expressing mutual respect and care
  • Bellucci confirmed her relationship with Burton in 2023
File image: Hollywood director Tim Burton & Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci. Photo: AFP
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 05:33 PM

Hollywood director Tim Burton and Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci are separating, they announced Friday in a statement to AFP.

“It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways,” they said in a joint statement. 

Bellucci confirmed her romance with Burton in 2023 and he cast her in last year’s comedy horror “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” a sequel to his 1988 blockbuster “Beetlejuice.” 

Bellucci plays Delores, a Frankenstein-like evil creature determined to take revenge on her ex-husband, played by Michael Keaton.

Bellucci has two children from her 14-year-old marrriage to French actor and “Irreversible” co-star Vincent Cassel which ended in 2013.

Burton was in a long-term relationship with British actress Helena Bonham Carter until 2014. They also share two children.

