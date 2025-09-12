Friday, September 12, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Arifin Shuvoo stuns in retro ’70s look in ‘Jazz City’ teaser

Jazz City, inspired by Bangladesh’s Liberation War, features Shuvoo opposite actress Sauraseni Mitra

Photo: Collected
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 04:52 PM

Arifin Shuvoo is turning heads in a striking retro ’70s avatar in the first teaser of his much-anticipated Bollywood debut, Jazz City. The glimpse, released by Indian OTT platform SonyLIV, teases multiple upcoming shows, with Shuvoo standing out in his period look, instantly generating buzz.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1970s, the teaser showcases Shuvoo in a variety of eye-catching looks, from a sharp grey slim-cut suit to a dazzling white outfit during dance sequences, and a simple white panjabi that adds understated charm. Each style highlights a fresh, unexpected side of the Bangladeshi star.

Jazz City, inspired by Bangladesh’s Liberation War, features Shuvoo opposite actress Sauraseni Mitra. The series was filmed on carefully crafted retro sets, immersing viewers in the era’s authentic ambiance.

This marks Shuvoo’s first venture into Bollywood, fulfilling fans’ long-standing wish to see him on an international platform. The teaser has already sparked excitement across social media, with admirers celebrating his stylish transformation.

Shuvoo’s most recent film was Neelchakra, and he has two upcoming releases, Noor and Thikana Bangladesh, keeping his fans eagerly awaiting more of his work.

Arifin Shuvo
