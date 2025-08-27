Saif Sarwar, first Bangladeshi nominated at International Motor Film Awards

Saif Sarwar becomes the first Bangladeshi Automotive Content Creator to earn international recognition with his own automotive short film “Go Beyond” which has been nominated in the ‘Best Independent Film’ category at the most prestigious International Motor Film Awards (IMFA).

This makes it the first-ever Bangladeshi Automotive film to reach a global platform.

Saif’s ‘Go Beyond’ achieved the same floor of IMFA2025 with 242 nominations from 12 categories of films. Along with Hollywood films, which are still premiering worldwide in theatres like F1, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. Also, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Heads of State, Weekend in Taipei, and more are nominated in different categories.

Saif Sarwar spoke about this recognition: “This international honor in London is not just a recognition, it’s the awakening of a dream: to one day capture the world of Formula 1 through the lens, with Bangladesh’s name attached to it. This nomination marks the beginning of my journey, a dream I will never give up on. I will not stop until the roar of Formula 1 is seen through a Bangladeshi lens.”

The IMFA, known for recognizing excellence in automotive cinematography, has previously featured top filmmakers and industry giants from around the world. In 2025, ‘Go Beyond’s nomination marks a turning point, proving that Bangladeshi talent can thrive on the international stage.

Blending cinematic storytelling with high-octane visuals, Go Beyond showcases the evolving passion for automotive culture in Bangladesh, framed through Sarwar’s signature visual style. The film’s nomination places Bangladesh on the map among global automotive filmmaking powerhouses. With this milestone, Sarwar not only breaks barriers but proudly positions Bangladesh on the world stage of automotive cinema.

Saif Sarwar is known as an automotive content creator who has practiced for more than six years in the automotive industry, with his twelve-year creative career. Now his struggle, passions brought the International tagline in his name.

“I’ve always believed that the essence of content creation lies in challenging myself,” said Saif Sarwar. “Every project is a chance to dig deeper, to pull something new from within. With Go Beyond, I wanted to push that boundary further than ever before.”

He further added: "Go Beyond was about embracing pure action with a modified Ford Ranger Wildtrak, the thrill of off-road adventures captured in cinematic detail. I’ve made many videos before, but I had never ventured into an adrenaline-fueled, action-packed off-roading story. This was my chance to take everything I’ve learned and apply it in a high-intensity, immersive environment."

He also said: "The journey behind the camera was as challenging as the action on screen. Producing personal projects at an International standard is always a struggle. Pushing ambitious, cinematic ideas often clashes with the reality of limited budgets and equipment. On brand projects, it’s even tougher; the industry is still new to this type of content creation. But it’s from the struggles and frustrations that Go Beyond truly came to life."

On October 2, the newly restored Victorian Theatre will host the exclusive black tie awards show, International Motor Film Awards and banquet to recognise and celebrate directorial and production talent from high-end films and commercials, to independent productions with grand event, screenings and announcements at the iconic Alexandra Palace, London

The International Motor Film Awards (IMFA) is the world’s premier festival for automotive film and television, recognized as the ultimate celebration of cinematic excellence in the motoring world.

As a prestigious showcase and networking hub, the IMFA honors top talent while inspiring and spotlighting emerging filmmakers from the global automotive media industry. Backed by top automotive authorities, major film and TV industry brands, and judged by Oscar, Emmy, and Bafta-winning professionals, the International Motor Film Awards are widely regarded as the Oscars of the motoring world.