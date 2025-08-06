Pamela Anderson shares how Liam Neeson helped her prepare for comedy

Pamela Anderson talked about how beau Liam Neeson helped her act in a comedy for 'The Naked Gun'.

Anderson sat down with an interview with the New York Times where she shared how co-star Liam Neeson helped her to feel confident in letting loose for their comedy movie.

The actress said, “He has so much charm and so much charisma that you kind of just fall into it,” and explained “I can’t explain it because I’ve never experienced it before.”

Anderson talked about how she wasn’t sure how she would be able to perform in a comedy since it was so different from her past projects. And said, “To do comedy, it gives you a lot of energy when you’re in something so joyful and silly. Liam has done over 100 movies, and I hope he’s inspired to do even more.”

'The Naked Gun' premiered at the SVA Theatre in New Yok on July 28 where the couple appeared to show some PDA at the red carpet.