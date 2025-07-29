Travel content creator Nadir denied visas by 7 countries in a year

Popular Bangladeshi travel filmmaker and content creator Nadir Nibras, widely known as "Nadir On The Go", recently revealed that he was denied tourist visas by seven out of the 17 countries he applied to over the past year.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel "Nadir On The Go - Bangla" he detailed the increasing challenges he faces while applying for visas as a Bangladeshi passport holder.

According to Nadir, three of the countries that rejected him this year had previously granted him visas. “This shows that the situation is getting worse,” he stated. He pointed out that the weakening of the Bangladeshi passport and growing scrutiny are making travel increasingly difficult.

In his video, Nadir shared specific visa experiences. In 2024, he applied for a Dubai visa for around Tk17,000 and received it without issue. He then applied for an e-visa to Istanbul for about $60. He explained that having valid US or Schengen visas often makes it easier to obtain certain other visas. For instance, Qatar’s e-visa cost him approximately $27 and came without complications.

However, Bahrain rejected his e-visa application despite him holding US and Schengen visas. He also highlighted changes in Indonesia’s visa policy. While visa-on-arrival was available for Bangladeshis in 2017–18, it is now restricted, especially for countries affected by conflict.

Discussing his “100 hours around the world” project, Nadir mentioned using his existing US visa and avoiding visa applications in places like Singapore and Saudi Arabia due to layovers. He shared that Italy held his passport for 6–7 weeks before rejecting his Schengen visa application. “Italy is very strict now. Many Bangladeshis go there illegally and settle, which has made the process tougher,” he said.

He noted that Sri Lanka’s visa was easy to obtain, while Cambodia’s $36 e-visa and Vietnam’s e-visa are no longer being issued. Thailand, once prompt with visas, now reportedly takes 1.5 months and rejects many applicants.

Despite these setbacks, Nadir successfully obtained a three-year Australian visa for $170 and a two-year UK visa for $890, after submitting extensive travel documentation. He also mentioned rejection from Tajikistan despite a $30 application and difficulties with Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Henley Passport Index, Bangladesh ranked 100th in 2025, down from 97th in 2024, tied with Palestine and Libya. Bangladeshi passport holders can currently travel visa-free to only 40 countries.