Meghna Alam inaugurates ‘Miss Bangladesh Impact Forum’

Miss Bangladesh Impact Forum 2025 was launched in Le Méridien Dhaka, opening new avenues for Bangladeshi women to represent the country on international platforms. The announcement was made on Tuesday at a ceremony held at Le Méridien Dhaka by Meghna Alam, Chairman of the Miss Bangladesh Foundation.

At the event, it was announced that applications opened on July 17 at www.missbangladesh.com for Bangladeshi women aged 18 to 26 who are unmarried, of good standing, environmentally conscious, and globally aware. Following an initial screening, 100 participants will be invited to auditions on 26 September at Le Méridien Dhaka. From these, 20 will be selected for a month-long fellowship based on their ability to creatively repurpose plastic and waste materials and inspire others through their stories.

The fellowship includes pageant training, advocacy speech workshops, entrepreneurship education, reproductive and mental health sessions, and fitness coaching. The final winner will earn the title “Miss Bangladesh Earth” and represent Bangladesh at the 25th Miss Earth competition in the Philippines.

Last year, through the Miss Bangladesh Beauty Pageant 2024, ten Bangladeshi women were selected to represent the country in various international competitions across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The ultimate winner went on to participate in the Miss Earth competition, directly linked to the United Nations and climate justice. This year, the initiative has expanded into the Miss Bangladesh Impact Forum 2025, evolving into a global diplomatic and leadership platform.

Speakers at the event shared stories about visibility, social pressures, and how they have overcome barriers in their own lives. Among the distinguished guests were SDG Coordinator of the Miss Bangladesh Foundation Dr. Tasin Afrin Diana, international legal advisor Tahrin Jerin, Alisha Pradhan CEO & Founder of HerNet TV and Secretary General of HerNet Foundation, Nasrin Siraj Annie, PhD, Assistant Professor at Brac University (Socio-cultural Anthropologist & Filmmaker), Constantinos S Gavriel General Manager of Le Méridien Dhaka, legendary singer Mehreen, and Katerina Don, Co-founder and Creative Director of Chol Pori.

Meghna Alam stated, “This forum is our response to silence, stigma, and barriers. We are uniting the nation, protecting the environment, and cultivating leadership. Bangladesh seeks not pity, but respect and partnership. We demand solidarity, not sympathy.”

The forum’s activities will include press conferences showcasing participants as influential social ambassadors, discussions on climate justice, gender equality, and youth leadership, recognition of journalists, NGOs, diplomats, and participants, and opportunities for diplomatic engagement with the United Nations and embassies.

This year’s partners include Le Méridien as Hospitality Partner, HerNet TV as Media Partner, and HerNet Foundation as Strategic Partner. Eventcity is the event partner, Times PR serves as the PR partner, Anzara is the wardrobe partner, Axpert Productions is the music partner, La Belle and Wellness and Growth Hub by Moon are the makeover partners, Guerniss is the gift partner, and Trio Visuals handles photography and cinematography content.

Notably, the Miss Bangladesh Impact Forum stands as Asia’s first SDG-linked, climate-focused beauty-pageant-based leadership model, with core focuses on climate action (SDG 13), gender equality (SDG 5), and global partnership (SDG 17), aiming to strengthen women’s leadership and advance climate diplomacy and advocacy.