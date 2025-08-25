Monday, August 25, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Sustainability gains momentum amongst Bangladeshi companies

11 firms secure places on Bloomberg’s sustainability list

Update : 25 Aug 2025, 07:39 PM

Bangladesh’s corporate sector has shown steady progress in securing places on Bloomberg’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ranking. From seven firms in 2023 and 10 in 2024, this year, 11 Bangladeshi companies made it to the highly prestigious list. Bloomberg’s latest data reveals that these companies are making measurable strides towards responsible business practices with a long-term commitment to sustainability.

ESG ratings are assigned after a strict assessment of how responsibly a company conducts its operations, adhering to ESG principles. This year, BRAC Bank, IDLC Finance, and City Bank topped the list from Bangladesh with the highest scores. Other companies include BAT Bangladesh (tobacco), Grameenphone (telecom), LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (cement), MJL Bangladesh (lubricants and LPG), BSRM Steels Limited, Square Pharma, Walton BD, and Mercantile Bank Limited.

Some companies have consistently maintained a strong position in sustainable development over the years, with BAT Bangladesh being a notable example. According to Bloomberg’s updated data, BAT Bangladesh earned sixth place, reflecting its structured approach to sustainability, governance, and social responsibility.

All 11 companies that received Bloomberg ESG ratings are listed on the stock market, sending a positive signal to foreign investors, as this rating helps investors identify companies that create less environmental and social risk and maintain transparent management systems.

 

