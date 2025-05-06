Climate change and its impact on regional security: A South Asian perspective

Climate change is a major global issue, but its effects particularly on South Asia are huge. Geography, in addition to social and economic hurdles, has made South Asia prone to the effects of climate change. The effects of extreme transformation of weather patterns around the globe is unimaginable.

South Asia, having almost one-third of the global population, is one of the most affected areas by climate change. Natural disasters are most common in this region. Rapidly growing population and the depletion of existing natural resources amidst various climatic, social, political, and economic issues tend to create various security problems.

Weather change facilitates a range of challenges, including resource clashes, territorial disputes, and environmental catastrophes, among others which can lead to increased tension within already stressed nations. The changing weather patterns and the resultant socio-economic interferences would impact the environment, political stability, and economic welfare of Bangladesh such that it affects the whole region in a larger context.

The World Meteorological Organization has raised a critical alert regarding global warming, emphasizing concerning trends in environmental indicators. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India have been identified as having some of the worst air quality levels globally, posing severe risks to public health and the environment.

Ann Harrison, a climate adviser for Amnesty International, expressed grave concern over the situation, stating that the prolonged exposure to hazardous air quality across large parts of South Asia represents a climate "red alert." She emphasized that this environmental crisis could lead to catastrophic consequences for the health and lives of more than a billion people in the region.

The Children's Climate Risk Index report released by UNICEF reported that children living in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan are at very high risk of suffering the consequences of climate change. Alarmingly, 76% of children throughout the region face extreme heat and high levels of air pollution.

The Asian Development Bank report paints a grim picture of climate change's escalating impact on South Asia, with the region already experiencing a warming trend of 0.75°C over the past century. This warming, combined with melting Himalayan glaciers and rising sea levels, directly threatens over 200 million people in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

The economic consequences are equally alarming. Without global action to curb emissions, temperatures could soar by 4.6°C, causing GDP losses exceeding 8.8% by 2100 for the region. This economic downturn is linked to a projected surge in greenhouse gas emissions, with estimates showing a potential increase from 58 million tons of CO2 equivalent in 2005 to 245 million by 2030, driven primarily by growing energy demands in the industrial and transportation sectors.

Environmental impacts and security risks:

Climatic changes pose a very serious threat to the stability and security of the inhabitants of South Asia, particularly the ecosystem spanning from the Himalayas to the coastal plains of this region. Events like floods, droughts, and cyclones pose significant threats to human as well as environmental security.

Himalayan glaciers and coastal communities are all at risk of sea level rise that may cause mass migration and population pressure on the limited resources available, thus heightening the chances of conflict.

- Social and economic vulnerabilities: The economy of women and marginalized communities hugely dependent on agriculture and fisheries as their main source of income. Climate shocks like the collapse of crops, extreme reduction of water resources, and biodiversity depletion will further aggravate them to unwanted levels of famine, poverty, and violence in society.

- Economic implications and regional stability: The economies of South Asia are heavily dependent on climate-sensitive sectors, including agriculture, tourism, and hydropower. Lower agricultural output, damage to infrastructure, and ballooning disaster aid due to climate change will have a negative impact on national budget and stymie development. The upheaval of economies can also stoke social unrest and political instability, which can sap the integrity of states and lead to war both within and between countries.

- Political dimensions and transboundary challenges: Climate change certainly adds a layer of intricacy to an already complex South Asian political terrain. Climate change is likely to transform normally benign transboundary issues like sharing of water, migration, and disaster management into more contentious ones. Competition for basic core resources, especially water, might heighten tensions between riparian countries. Similarly, climate-induced migration and internal displacement may put stressors on relationships between nations, especially in cross-border movements.

Specific security challenges in South Asia

- Water scarcity and conflict: The Himalayan glaciers also referred to as the "Water Towers of Asia" feed major rivers on which hundreds of millions of people in South Asia rely. Glacial melt and changing precipitation patterns threaten that supply, with potential conflict looming among the multiple nations involved in that water supply chain. The Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan is vaunted as one of the rare successes of transboundary water management, but these agreements will come under new stresses.

- Food security and social unrest: Most climate change projections for South Asia present significant threats to agricultural production, food security, and livelihood and potentially cause social unrest. Increased temperature, rainfall, and extreme weather fluctuations pose risks to agricultural production, potentially slashing yields and disrupting distribution channels. Food insecurity might mean more increases in prices, further magnified in periods of shortage; social unrest; or, in countries with too fragile a state, conflict itself.

- Climate-induced migration and displacement: Climate change is projected to displace millions of people within and across borders in South Asia due to rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and environmental degradation. Bangladesh is particularly vulnerable to climate-induced displacement because of its low-lying delta and dense population. Large-scale migration can overwhelm resources, increase social tensions, and pose security risks to countries of origin and destination alike.

- Increased disaster risks and humanitarian crises: South Asia is naturally susceptible to many kinds of disasters, from floods and cyclones to droughts. The climate is changing, and these events are happening more often and with more force. This is very dangerous for people's safety, and disaster response teams are already overworked. The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and the 2010 floods in Pakistan acted as strong reminders of the devastation caused by climate-related disasters within the region.

- Vulnerable action of non-state actors: The fact that climate change is linked to regional security in South Asia shows how non-state actors can play a part. Jihadist groups are one example of these groups that can use climate-related weaknesses to further their own goals. Economic hardships, loss of livelihoods, and displacement provide a fertile recruiting ground for radicalization, promising some sort of solutions or support. In Bangladesh, where poverty and other problems already threaten political and social stability, climate change may further deteriorate these conditions, opening more opportunities for extremist groups to gain influence and undermine government authority may destabilize the entire South Asian region. Therefore, coordination is crucial in confronting these risks.

Addressing the challenges

The above challenges can only be approached through the lines of mitigation, adaptation, and regional cooperation.

- Mitigation: An acute need for mitigation of GHG emissions is required to keep the magnitude of climate change impacts at their lowest. South Asian countries urgently need to transition to clean energy and energy efficiency, as well as adopt sustainable land-use practices that require international cooperation and financing.

- Adaptation: There is a need to invest in human security for building resilience to the impact of climate change through the construction of climate-resilient infrastructure, putting in place early warning systems, and doing sustainable agriculture and water management. In addition, all community-based adaptation strategies are highly valued in enabling local communities to cope with climate change.

- Regional cooperation: Addressing transboundary challenges requires enhanced regional cooperation. South Asian countries need to strengthen existing mechanisms for water sharing, disaster management, and climate information sharing in ensuring the protection of vulnerable populations.

- Sustainable agriculture: Promoting climate-smart agriculture practices can help farmers cope with changing climatic conditions and ensure food security.

- A region-wide energy grid builds interdependence: A region-wide renewable energy grid will form an important factor in the framework of the South Asia set-up. Because of complementarity, the regional characteristics of demand and supply are highly suitable for this area. Each of them—hydropower, solar, and wind opens enormous possibilities to South Asia in different respects. There is an actual economic, ecological, and energetic miracle attached to the idea of keeping thousands of miles of states bound on the grid where participation and sharing exist.

In conclusion, the most critical security threat for the South Asia region, climate change, mainly manifests due to a series of wide impacts on natural ecology, social spheres, the economy, and politics. Regardless of the specific issue, the discussions on mechanisms for climate adaptation and mitigation between South Asian countries may permanently change the tone, tenor, and content of international relations in South Asia. It could also make it much easier for the whole region to limit the damage caused by the climate crisis.



Lieutenant Colonel SM Rezaur Rahman, psc, Signals, Bangladesh Army.