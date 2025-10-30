Hooked on screens

Imagine you are in a room full of people, yet no one is speaking to each other. Heads bowed, eyes glued to glowing screens -- scrolling, swiping, watching reels that blur one into another.

This situation is a passing scene and the new reality of our modern, tech-driven world. From toddlers to grandparents, no one escapes the clutches of meticulously engineered algorithms designed by tech giants to hijack our attention. And the cost? Our minds, our health, our very sense of connection.

The impact of digital overexposure on mental health is undeniable. According to a recent journal article, in Bangladesh, 48.9% male students and 51.8% female students have significant signs of social media addiction, leading to social anxiety, shyness, depression, and attention disorders.

This digital saturation fuels self-comparison, fear of missing out (FOMO), and a constant need for validation through likes and shares. Without intervention, we risk cultivating a mentally fragile generation -- overstimulated yet underprepared for real-life challenges.

The economics of attention

We live in an attention economy where every second of our focus translates into profit for tech giants. Social media, gaming apps, and video platforms are deliberately designed to be addictive -- leveraging infinite scrolling, instant rewards, and algorithmic traps.

Internet use has surged dramatically in Bangladesh, particularly among the youth, who now spend 2-8 hours daily on their devices. A university student spends most of her time watching Instagram reels, which eventually hinders their academic and social life. Our time online feeds corporate revenues, but the real price is paid with our ability to focus, think critically, and connect meaningfully.

Beyond mental health, our bodies are paying the price of the screen-bound lifestyle. Prolonged device use is fueling a rise in obesity, poor posture, digital eye strain, hearing issues, and sleep disorders among children and adolescents. In cities, where free playgrounds are diminishing, healthy sources of entertainment become a rarity, and smart devices are now taking their place instead.

The dopamine cartel of tech giants not only creates mental and physical issues but also disrupts society. Misinformation and disinformation now ruin society. Minor issues are turning into big headlines. We, specifically, the youth, are the worst victims of this societal distortion done by digital media. A country’s productivity slows down when its valuable resources, such as the youth, are distracted by the effects of digital media.

Moreover, we have become a society where entertainment has become cheap. Here, children do not go to the field to play. Instead, they remain within the confines of their rooms. Youth do not spend their valuable resources on building themselves. Instead, they spend their time sharing memes and gossiping.

We are creating a society where depression is at an all-time high and among young adults, the degree of social anxiety, dissatisfaction, and mental and physical distortion is increasing at an alarming rate. By using digital media as a communication tool, we are creating a generation where most youth are not okay with in-person conversation.

While there are unquestionable positives to digital media that offer convenience to society, we need policies that can help us make the best use of digital media.

Md Mizanur Rahman is an Associate Professor at BRAC Business School. Arka Neogi is a student of Brac University.