Online safety: Lessons from the UK

The internet has certainly created tremendous opportunities for children and young people to communicate and learn. However, these opportunities sometimes expose them to serious threats as they may be exposed to hate speech, cyberbullying, and violent content that incite self-harm.

Moreover, digital platforms have also been used as means for spreading misinformation and disinformation. The most terrifying is the threat of online sexual exploitation and abuse, which is growing significantly.

Survey data from Unicef shows that globally, one in five girls and one in 13 boys have been sexually abused or exploited before reaching the age of 18. According to the United Nation’s report "Child and Youth Safety Online," more than one third of young people across 30 countries have reported experiences of cyberbullying. Additionally, approximately 80% of children in 25 countries indicated that they feel at risk of sexual abuse or exploitation online.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) has affirmed the importance of special care and support for children, highlighting that they should be raised in loving and sympathetic family environments to foster their harmonious development. It also emphasizes preparing children to become active members of society, guided by the principles of peace, dignity, freedom, and equality as outlined in the United Nations Charter.

The UK government addressed these concerns with the enactment of the Online Safety Act 2023, which sets duties for pornographic websites, requires all online services to protect children, provides guidance on safeguarding women and girls, and creates new criminal offences for online abuse.

The Online Safety Act 2023 introduces new laws to protect both children and adults online. Social media companies and search services now have greater responsibility for user safety, including reducing unlawful activities and removing illegal content. The Act gives children the highest level of protection by requiring platforms to block harmful or inappropriate content and provide clear ways to report issues. For adults, the Act mandates that major platforms be more transparent about allowed content and offer users more control over what they see.

The Act introduces measures to protect users, especially women and girls, from online abuse. It establishes new offenses, including sending explicit images or sharing intimate photos or videos without consent to cause distress or for sexual gratification. Moreover, the Act also criminalizes threats to share such material, addressing coercive control tactics.

The Act outlines clear implementation steps and imposes liabilities on both companies and individuals for violations. It requires online service providers to protect users from illegal and harmful content, introducing new duties and obligations. Companies may face substantial fines or criminal charges for senior managers, while individuals can be prosecuted for offences such as issuing threats or promoting self-harm.

Countries such as Bangladesh could consider aspects of the UK's Online Safety Act 2023, which adopts a comprehensive approach to online safety by holding companies and platforms legally responsible for user protection instead of focusing primarily on penalising individual offenders or relying on self-regulation.

The presence of a dedicated regulator responsible for preparing codes of practice and guidelines could be seen as an example for governments and regulatory bodies worldwide seeking to enhance online safety, particularly for children and women.

Md. Khairul Amin is a retired additional secretary.