Engineering education must evolve

For more than six centuries, engineering education has adapted to society’s changing needs. But today, the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) has brought a pace of change unlike anything before -- disruptive, complex, and unforgiving. Technical skills alone are no longer enough.

Engineers must be creative, adaptable, and capable of thinking across disciplines to navigate a world facing environmental crises, rapid technological shifts, and rising social demands. The question is no longer whether engineering education will change, but whether it can change fast enough.

Across the world, universities are redesigning teaching models to foster interdisciplinary collaboration and outcome-based learning. Engineers are no longer viewed simply as designers of machines, structures or processes; they are expected to contribute to building sustainable and inclusive futures.

In today’s interconnected world -- where physical, digital, and biological systems converge -- engineers cannot remain narrowly focused. Tackling global challenges such as climate change requires them to act as collaborators.

This is why the concept of the T-shaped engineer has become central to universities and industries preparing for the 4IR. The vertical bar of the “T” represents deep expertise in a chosen field -- whether in electrical engineering, biotechnology, or artificial intelligence. The horizontal bar reflects transferable skills: creativity, communication, collaboration, adaptability, entrepreneurship, ethical awareness, and the ability to connect across disciplines.

Modern systems are complex and unpredictable. They are holistic, where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts; chaotic, where small changes can produce large, uncertain outcomes; and subjective, where not everything can be captured by objective measures. Preparing engineers for this reality requires curricula that embrace ambiguity and integration, moving beyond the old reductionist mindset of breaking problems into isolated pieces.

Globally, universities are responding by creating collaborative learning environments. Traditional lectures are being complemented by project-based, problem-based, experiential learning, and flipped classroom approaches. These approaches recognize that the old “chalk-and-duster” method is no longer enough to prepare students for a rapidly changing world.

Bangladesh now stands at a crossroads. The economy still leans heavily on the ready-made garment sector, yet aspirations for a diversified, knowledge-driven economy are stronger than ever.

To achieve this, engineering education must produce not just graduates, but globally competent professionals. Unfortunately, universities still depend on rote learning, rigid curricula, and traditional assessments that leave little room for creativity or problem-solving.

To prepare the next generation for 4IR, we must embrace outcome-based education, promote interdisciplinary collaboration, and modernize teaching practices.

Project-based learning, industry partnerships, internships, and innovation hubs can bridge the gap between theory and practice. Students should be solving real-world problems -- renewable energy, smart agriculture, affordable medical devices -- so their education directly serves national priorities.

Bangladeshi engineers have already proven their talent worldwide. But without urgent reform, we risk falling behind. Our engineering schools must go beyond producing manpower and nurture innovators, researchers, and leaders who can guide us toward a sustainable and equitable future.

The path forward is clear. Bangladesh must reimagine engineering education -- moving beyond rote learning, beyond the chalkboard, and beyond narrow specialization. What we need is a new generation of adaptive, ethical engineers ready to build the future we aspire to.

Dr MM Shahidul Hassan is Distinguished Professor, Eastern University and former Vice Chancellor, East West University.