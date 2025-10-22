Suicide as a protest note

The death of a young media worker in the city by suicide has rattled us. Reportedly, the person in question, a graphic designer who worked for an online platform, took her life on Saturday.

The death of a young person, with the whole world and possibilities ahead of her, is profoundly disturbing. Yet, what is more disquieting is the fact that the woman in question took her life on the second attempt after she failed in the first, a day earlier.

After her death, the prolonged emotional turmoil that the person had allegedly been facing over workplace harassment has come to the fore with the name of a senior male colleague mentioned as the tormentor.

Papers alluding to several former colleagues have stated that the woman in question had faced sexual harassment at work which was a major reason contributing to her inner turmoil.

Whether the actions of any individual were responsible for instigating the young media worker to take her life or not is the task of the law enforcers to ascertain but the fact that she had faced a demeaning situation at work illustrates the grim reality that countless women continue to endure, especially in media and journalism.

Some react, a few take drastic steps unable to cope with the humiliation while a large number become resigned to it, learning to survive through degrading compromises.

In reporting the terribly sad demise of the young professional, newspapers referred to the unsavoury work place experiences and, most importantly, her first attempt in which she failed to take her life.

To many readers, these two points may just appear to be information but assessed a little deeply, it’s just about possible to understand the depth of the mental trauma of the person in question.

No proper code of conduct

While many media houses, operating often as online news and views portals, take pride in being high-tech journalism-related operations, a large number do not have a clearly delineated code of conduct regarding bullying and sexual harassment.

There have been instances in the past when female media workers reported degrading treatment, derision, and sexist language.

That media sphere is a place where no distinction is made between men and women. Therefore, any form of raillery or “locker room talk” should be accepted in the inclusive spirit of the profession -- although this seems more like an excuse to condone misogyny.

In the case of the latest victim, it’s reported that in the face of molestation and belittling comments, a complaint was lodged to the authority after which the accused person was moved to a separate section.

However, as per reports, no punitive measure or disciplinary action was taken against the accused. Something which possibly added to the indignation of the deceased.

Now that the woman in question is dead, with relatives and friends not finding any other reason which could have led her to take an extreme measure, the finger obviously is being pointed at the unpleasant circumstances at her workplace.

There are several social media posts referring to an egregiously low-minded comment involving physical attributes that was allegedly directed at the unfortunate media worker. Whether the incidents at her workplace were the final trigger or not, this much is certain that they contributed to her unsettled state of mind.

With the rise in the usage of smart phones, online media platforms have proliferated. On the plus side, they provide employment to young men and women entering the new format of tech-based journalism, but the other side of the exciting career is the absence of a rigorous monitoring system of workplace culture.

Pushing the dirt under the carpet often seems to be the strategy followed. As a result of which, workers either learn to accept the objectionable behaviour or are forced to leave the sector.

Anti harassment/bullying training

All of us know more or less what sexual harassment is but those who objectify women come up with countless subtle ways to pursue their agenda.

Instead of openly harassing or directly stating their desire, they will mask their objectives under criticism, ridicule, and blatant snubbing.

Behind the layers of humiliation, hints are given as to what is required from the victim.

Sometimes, a “special favour” may appease the predator while on other occasions, the perpetrator’s pleasure is seeing the victim wither away and lose self esteem.

In the latest case, it’s very possible that the woman in question was targeted since she either did not relent to the veiled requests or was openly defiant about capitulating to any indignity.

Journalism in Bangladesh has evolved over the past decade with multi-faceted dimensions, although only a handful of media houses have proper inductions with special expert-conducted sessions on what sort of behaviour is acceptable.

In the end, we are all humans and when men and women spend a considerable amount of time under one roof in close proximity, the lines of professionalism can and will get blurred.

However, what must be contained is the mistreatment of young workers. Acts which aim to destroy someone’s workplace efficiency such as bullying, body shaming, and using language that trivializes someone’s capability need to be addressed.

There has been much talk about media reform in recent times although improvement of work culture still remains very low in the list of recommendations.

Development agencies with programs specializing in equitable workplace practices should partner with media houses to offer training and, in certain cases, provide technical support in setting up anti bullying/harassment sections.

With the death of the young woman, what we now see is the rampant deflection of blame delivered with the usual platitudinous lines of sorrow.

While most sides want to appear free of guilt, the truth remains, a person does not take his/her own life out of joy.

Each and every case of self immolation is the result of anguish, hopelessness, and desolation.

The media worker’s first attempt to take her life failed but why is it that no one ever noticed it? Why was her inner angst ignored?

The answer is cruel: Society is often too busy to notice the withering away of a soul, until there is no soul left.

Towheed Feroze is a former journalist.