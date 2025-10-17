Fifteen years after Nimtoli: Deadly fires, broken promises, and a nation still unprepared

When tragedy struck Nimtoli -- an old town hub of chemical warehouses -- in the form of a devastating fire back in June 2010, as many as 124 lives were lost. Last Tuesday, when another chemical warehouse caught fire -- this time in a residential neighbourhood of the city’s greater Mirpur area -- 16 people were charred beyond recognition.

In between, the country witnessed many more deadly incidents -- the Churihatta fire in the old town being perhaps the deadliest of them all. On a February night in 2019, a massive fire raged through several multi-storey buildings in Churihatta of Chawkbazar. The blaze that broke out at a chemical warehouse killed 71 people and injured many more.

Sadly, all of these incidents remind us that, as a nation, we have not taken sufficient practical measures to prevent such recurrences -- to the extent that it now seems we are collectively complicit in these deaths. In many respects, we have miserably failed to uphold the promises made after each tragedy struck.

I clearly recall what followed after the nation was left shell-shocked and outraged by the government’s inaction in the aftermath of the Nimtoli tragedy. Under public pressure, regulators felt compelled to act. In the following months, they formed high-level committees and made time-bound commitments to relocate all chemical warehouses and factories from densely populated city neighbourhoods to Keraniganj. On several occasions, government agencies responsible for overseeing fire hazards and chemical substances also took tough stances against unauthorized chemical godowns and factories.

The initial deadline to relocate chemical warehouses to a “chemical village” in Keraniganj was set for 2012. That deadline was later rescheduled several times, and the relocation site was eventually shifted from Keraniganj to the “BSCIC Chemical Industries Park” in Munshiganj.

Unfortunately, the project kept dragging on for years while the nation continued to endure one inferno after another, each claiming more lives. As of late last year, about 60% of construction at the Munshiganj chemical village had been completed, with no clear timeline for when it would be fully ready -- or when the government could finally invite industry owners to relocate their establishments there.

What this reflects is our system’s inability to deliver, and its sheer neglect of the urgent steps that could have saved countless lives and valuable assets. Is it believable that our state could not complete a chemical village in 15 years? Yet that is the reality we face today.

As for stopgap measures, whenever state agencies conduct their so-called drives against illegal or unauthorized chemical warehouses in the older parts of the city, they achieve little. Critics say such half-hearted initiatives have only allowed new warehouses to sprout elsewhere -- spreading across other commercial and residential districts of Dhaka.

It took a devastating fire and the loss of 16 lives for the authorities to realize that the Rupnagar (Mirpur) chemical warehouse had been operating without any approval whatsoever. I heard officials from various government agencies urging citizens to raise their voices against such unauthorized warehouses. But aren’t these the very officials we pay, through our taxes, to prevent such violations in the first place?

There are multiple agencies -- the departments of fire service, explosives, and environment, as well as the city corporations -- tasked with ensuring that no one operates chemical warehouses without proper authorization from the relevant offices. Are they doing their part? If they were, such a warehouse could never have been established and operated illegally in a place like Mirpur.

Media reports quoted fire officials claiming that they have served Alam Traders -- the warehouse in question in the latest fire -- with notices thrice for operating without maintaining the safety protocols. If they are to be believed, the fire department also notified other concerned government agencies about the unauthorized nature of the warehouse. We wonder what had really incapacitated agencies after agencies to halt the errant’s operation in the first place.

The current situation calls for pro-active measures, not ad-hocism. We will only be deceiving ourselves if we continue to falter on our promises. We must resolve, firmly and urgently, to relocate chemical warehouses to a safer hub and ensure compliance with all safety protocols -- sooner rather than later.

And it’s not just about chemical warehouses. Many of our commercial buildings, offices, restaurants, factories, and industries are also prone to fire hazards. Regular fire drills are often neglected; building and factory constructions are more often compromised than compliant with fire safety protocols. It should still be fresh in our memory that a major restaurant fire on Dhaka’s Bailey Road early last year claimed 46 lives.

We saw multiple agencies conduct drives against errant restaurateurs immediately after the Bailey Road incident. But have we truly followed through since then? Our agencies cannot say with any confidence that diners at the thousands of restaurants across the city are any safer today. Too many defaulters remain.

Unless we address these hazards, correct safety lapses, and enforce building codes, no one will be able to save us from future perils.

Reaz Ahmad is Editor, Dhaka Tribune.