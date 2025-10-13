A Bhutanese lament for Dhaka's lost skies

The mountains of Bhutan do not simply surround you; they hold you. They are silent, steadfast guardians whose peaks pierce a sky of such far-reaching blue it feels like a blessing. The air there is cold, clean, and sharp with the scent of pine and damp earth. It is a physical presence, filling your lungs with life itself.

When I received the scholarship to study in Dhaka, I pictured a different kind of majesty -- a vibrant, teeming metropolis, a city of rivers and history. I packed my kira alongside my new jeans, my heart brimming with gratitude and anticipation. I landed on January 26, a date etched in my memory as the border between two worlds.

I arrived in Dhaka in the wet grip of what they call winter, but the chill I felt was not from the temperature. It was from the air. My first breath, taken on that January afternoon, was a shock -- a hot, granular gasp that tasted of dust, diesel, and something unpleasantly sweet.

I had heard of pollution, of course, but I had never tasted a city before.

In Thimphu, we measure our development by Gross National Happiness, a philosophy deeply woven with environmental stewardship. Here, progress seemed measured in a different currency, one paid in breath and visibility.

The sky, my constant companion in Bhutan, is the greatest loss. I look up and see a ceaseless, bruised haze, a suffocating blanket of ocher that smothers the sun. It turns the sunset into a bloody smear, a far cry from the clear, brilliant farewell the sun bids each day behind the Himalayas.

At night, the stars, those infinite, diamond pinpricks that guided my ancestors, are utterly extinguished, vanquished by the orange glow of urban sprawl. I feel a profound, personal grief for this lost cosmos, a celestial orphan in a city that has forgotten to look up.

This amnesia extends to the very earth beneath our feet. The streets of Dhaka are a moving tapestry of humanity and its detritus. I walk to university, navigating a gauntlet of discarded plastic packets, food wrappers, and stagnant puddles that shimmer with an oily rainbow.

I have seen well-dressed students, their backpacks filled with textbooks on engineering and economics, casually toss an empty chips packet or a plastic bottle into the street without a second thought. The act is so effortless, so ingrained, it breaks my heart. In Bhutan, even the smallest child knows to carry their trash home, for the land is considered sacred, a gift to be protected.

And then there is the smoke. It comes from the belching exhaust of ancient buses, from the endless lines of cars trapped in a perpetual, honking stalemate. But most personally, it comes from the people smoking on the sidewalks.

Men, and sometimes women, stand idly, puffing clouds of acrid smoke that blend into the city’s miasma. I have to hold my breath as I pass, my eyes stinging, a silent protest against this voluntary inhalation of poison in a city already choking. Each lit cigarette feels like a small, tragic surrender, a personal contribution to the collective suffocation.

My lament is not one of superiority but of desperate, aching concern. I see the brilliance in my classmates, the warmth in the smiles of the street vendors, and the fierce resilience of this city’s soul. Bangladesh is a land of immense spirit, of lush, emerald greens fighting valiantly against the concrete grey. But this spirit is being slowly buried under a mountain of neglect.

I think of my home, where our constitution mandates that 60% of the country remain under forest cover. We are not a rich nation, but we are rich in the things that truly sustain life: Clean air, fresh water, and a deep connection to the natural world.

Here, in this dynamic, intellectually fertile city, I fear that connection has been severed. The trash on the streets and the smoke in the air are not just problems of infrastructure but symptoms of a severed relationship with the environment, a failure to see the city as an extension of the self, worthy of care and respect.

This is my urgent calling, my Bhutanese lament. It is a cry for the lost skies of Dhaka, for the rivers that weep with pollution, and for the children who have never seen the Milky Way.

I do not write from a place of judgment but from a place of shared humanity. If a small, landlocked kingdom in the Himalayas can prioritize its pillars of green forests and fresh air, then surely a nation as resourceful and passionate as Bangladesh can reclaim its blue skies.

The first step is to look up, to see the haze not as an inevitability, but as a challenge. The second is to look down and to decide that the streets deserve better. The final step is to look within and rediscover the innate duty to protect the very air we share, one breath, one choice, at a time.

Namgay Zam is a graduate student at the Madanjeet Singh South Asian Institute of Advanced Legal and Human Rights Studies, University of Asia Pacific. Hailing from the Kingdom of Bhutan, her perspective is deeply rooted in the principles of holistic well-being and environmental justice. The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the author and are written from a personal, reflective standpoint and are not intended to be a comprehensive or objective analysis of Bangladesh's environmental policies or its people. The author maintains the utmost respect for the nation of Bangladesh and its citizens.