Subsidy isn’t the answer

There's a mess going on over fertilizer subsidies. The correct answer is that there should be no fertilizer subsidies. For there should not be subsidies to any form of production.

Now, true, I'm a bit fundamentalist about this sort of thing, and I'm being so here. The problem really is that there are subsidies to fertilizer in Bangladesh -- and there should not be. The actual fuss currently is over who has to pay them?

Fertilizer is made from natural gas -- both as part of the chemistry and also as the energy source. So, we've got to have natural gas to run the fertilizer plants. If gas is expensive then fertilizer will be expensive. This makes farmers sad as of course farmers would like nice, cheap, fertilizer.

This is where politics comes into it. Farmers -- who would like nice, cheap, fertilizer -- are still half the country so they get to influence politics. Half the country is a lot of votes after all.

But what if gas actually just is, you know, expensive? Maybe Bangladesh doesn't have enough gas wells -- yet, they're working on more -- to supply the fertilizer factories?

The only way to get that necessary gas is to import liquefied natural gas and that's expensive. It's also a price from outside Bangladesh so there's nothing politics can do to change that price.

What has been happening is that gas is the price that gas is but the government says it must be sold at a special low price to the fertilizer making companies.

This makes farmers happy. Now the change is that this special low price is becoming higher. Because who loses from that special low price? Everyone else in Bangladesh, obviously.

Either higher taxes to pay the losses of the gas company, or less gas to do everything else with -- cook, heat, and so on. This makes the fertilizer companies unhappy, as the farmers don't want higher fertilizer prices from the higher gas prices. So, the subsidy now is that the government -- so, we, from taxes -- pay the fertilizer companies a subsidy to make up for the higher gas price. Which, the government is charging the fertilizer companies in the first place.

Once you start subsidizing, it never ends, does it?

At which point, the correct answer is simply no subsidies. The gas that goes into fertilizer factories is whatever the price of gas is. Maybe it's imported LNG, maybe it's from domestic wells, but the price of gas is the price of gas.

This then means that fertilizer is the price of whatever it costs to make fertilizer. Yes, it's true, this makes farmers unhappy -- and their votes, which is the problem -- but we should insist that farmers pay the full price for everything.

For if there are subsidies, then we're not paying the full price of food, and we should be doing that. No, really, we should. For unless we're paying the full price, then how can we know the real price -- including all the subsidies from our taxes and so on -- of our food?

This insistence upon no subsidies does run into a problem. There really are people out there poor enough that we probably should subsidize them. To which the answer is we should subsidize people, not production. We should insist that everyone pay the full costs of whatever it is they are doing -- say, farmers and fertilizer -- and then those who are still starving after that, we feed them.

The only way that we get efficient production is if everyone pays their full costs. And, here's the joy, if we do get efficient production, then there's going to be plenty of money left over to subsidize those few who cannot cope.

Which leads us to the general principle -- subsidize people, not things.

Tim Worstall is a senior fellow at the Adam Smith Institute in London.