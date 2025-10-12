Mothers should not have to do it all alone

Before dawn breaks in Dhaka’s low-income neighbourhoods, women are already on the move. They cook, pack tiffin boxes, and rush to garment factories or their employers’ homes. On the way, they drop their children off with someone they trust, usually a neighbour, an aunt-adjacent motherly figure, or a khala. What appears to be a simple handover is, in fact, an invisible economic system that keeps women in the workforce, yet remains largely absent from policy.

Why are mothers willing to pay

For generations, childcare was treated as priceless, a mother’s devotion beyond the reach of money. In villages, extended families shared the load. But urban life has changed that. Shrinking families, rising costs, and relentless work schedules have transformed care into a daily crisis.

A BIGD survey on “Improved access to quality affordable childcare services for low-income households” shows mothers spend around five to six hours a day on childcare, the equivalent of a part-time job that earns no recognition.

Many have realized that outsourcing this work is not a luxury, but a strategy. Paying Tk 500 to 3,000 to a neighbourhood caregiver allows them to earn TK10,000 to 15,000 at their workplace.

The heavy price of neglecting care

According to The Global Economy, female labour force participation was 44.15% while male labour force participation was 80.94% in 2024. One in five women quits her job after childbirth. A national survey by Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) also indicates that 54% of the female respondents cited the lack of childcare as the main barrier to rejoining the workforce.

Can a country hope to accelerate its economy while neglecting nearly half of its potential workforce and their invisible labour, which supports the economy?

The cost of neglecting care carries a heavy price. In our country, care is still considered a private burden for mothers rather than a shared social responsibility or an integral part of the economic infrastructure.

The absence of reliable daycare hinders female employment. According to Unicef, families living in urban areas struggle to find affordable and reliable daycare services, leaving many women in a difficult trade-off: Either sacrifice their jobs or keep children in unsafe arrangements.

The rise of an informal childcare market

The lack of functional childcare services leads to informal childcare arrangements, including community khalaswho look after several children in exchange for money, and are in high demand by working parents. The care economy has already adopted a pricing logic.

Many mothers prefer leaving their children with family, often sending them to village homes where grandparents can care for them, and schooling is cheaper. Others choose to keep their children nearby, sometimes bringing a relative from the village to help.

However, for low-income families living in single rented rooms in Dhaka, this is often unaffordable. As a result, many turn to informal daycare services run by neighbourhood khalas, which are more convenient and cost-effective.

Sadeka, a 27-year-old mother, said, “I prefer to keep my child with a khala in the neighbourhood rather than bring someone from my village. If I bring anyone, I’ll have to pay for her living costs, and in our small room, it’s difficult to manage.”

Mothers are willing to pay not only for supervision but for quality care, security, trust, and emotional resonance. "I observed how she (the caregiver) took care of my child. Once, she took a sick child to the doctor without waiting for the mother. The kids don’t want to leave her. I knew my daughter would be safe and happy in her care," said Sharmeen, a 22-year-old garment factory employee and mother of a four-year-old.

Paid childcare thus gradually transitions into a hidden economy, rooted in emotional labour where one woman’s need for support creates another woman's opportunity for income, thereby pushing for the urgent need to view childcare as an economic service for which mothers are willing to pay.

Connecting the dots

When mothers generate income, they support household consumption, improve family welfare, ensure adequate investment in nutrition, and contribute to the national economy. At the same time, when unemployed women step into the picture as caregivers, they become part of a microentrepreneurial network, expanding women's considerable participation in the labour force.

What emerges is an intersection of three overlapping economies: The emotional economy, where trust, affection, and care are produced, shared, and exchanged to sustain informal childcare arrangements; the care economy, where both paid and unpaid labour that is often gendered, overlooked, and invisible but secures the well-being of the next generation; and the productive economy, which benefits from women's dual responsibilities at home and the workplace.

In this context, the dual role of women's paid work and caregiving is not just personal sacrifice but a coordinated strategy for survival and socioeconomic advancement.

Similarly, the dual value of informal care, both emotional support for working mothers and an entrepreneurial opportunity for unemployed women, deserves to be acknowledged for its structural significance and overall economic return, since each hour of caregiving has an opportunity cost, each reliable arrangement has financial value, and each act of emotional labour carries a price.

Toward a formal care economy

Recognizing this hidden market can pave the way for its formalization. When some women specialize in wage labour and others in providing childcare services, the system generates a natural comparative advantage.

Informal home-based day care arrangements can evolve into a formal care industry through professional training, certification, and formalization of home-based day care networks.

The concept of affective economics can be a business branding approach that prioritizes children's safety and nurture. Trust, empathy, and affection are scarce resources and therefore, valuable. They can be shared, exchanged, or purchased, similar to other forms of labour. Unlike many traditional markets, care work is labour-intensive and intensely humane.

With public-private partnerships, this sector could be scaled to meet the ever-rising demand for paid childcare. Moreover, by formalizing this “hidden market,” the government can monitor and ensure quality services, generating revenue in the long run.

Bangladesh is standing on a fault line between tradition and necessity. Mothers can no longer do it alone and should not have to. Every hour of caregiving has an economic value, every safe arrangement frees a mother to work, and every act of care fuels the future of the country.

Anika Tasnim Prapti is a research associate at the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), BRAC University.