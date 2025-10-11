Is democracy drowning in silence?

Nearly a century ago, in his poem Suchotona (Awareness), the reclusive Bengali poet Jibanananda Das captured the world’s deepest wound, “The world is now afflicted with a deeper and deeper illness!” Has that profound illness faded away since the words were etched in verse? Perhaps not, rather, its roots and branches have spread across the paths of the world.

This piece is about democracy, and when, a quarter into the twenty-first century, we look toward the state of democracy across the globe, the echo of Jibanananda’s lines seems to change form, “Democracy is now afflicted with a deeper and deeper illness!”

What happened?

Democracy, once a word that stood as a symbol of rights, equality, and freedom, now appears to be withering, worn down by internal shocks. Across the world, democracy is passing through a grave crisis.

Disguised authoritarianism, populism, rumour-mongering, propaganda, and institutional weakness seem to be steadily draining the lifeblood from this system of governance. This illness has seeped not only into the structures of the state but deep into our society, into the roots of our collective consciousness.

In Bangladesh, where the roots of democracy have yet to take firm hold, its effects are felt even more acutely. And yet the question lingers: Can this illness be cured? Could we, if we tried, still turn the dream of a true democracy into reality?

International research and global indicators point to alarming realities; 71% of the world’s population now lives under autocratic regimes, up from just 48% a decade ago (V-Dem, 2024). In January 2021, after the disgraceful assault on the US Capitol during the transition of power, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for the first time classified the United States as a “backsliding democracy.”

In recent times, Donald Trump’s return to power, followed by a string of executive orders undermining his own country’s institutions, has been almost unprecedented in the history of a liberal democracy like the US. This time, however, Trump has not confined himself to domestic matters; by imposing arbitrary tariffs on other nations, he has nearly set off a global economic war.

Reports from international institutions such as Freedom House, the V-Dem Institute, and the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) consistently record declines in civil liberties, freedom of expression, and the rule of law, both in emerging democracies and in long-established ones.

Even the most seasoned democracies are not immune from this erosion. The core causes of the crisis lie in the strategic power grabs by political leaders, the rise of populism, the distortion of information, and the deliberate weakening of democratic institutions.

The decline in democracy’s quality is not limited to any one region, it has become a global phenomenon. Across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, we have seen the rise of leaders who come to power through elections but then weaken the very institutions meant to hold them accountable.

Populist rhetoric, appealing to emotion over reason, often replaces policies grounded in evidence and long-term vision. When the institutions that sustain democracy -- an independent judiciary, a free press, and vibrant civil society -- are undermined, democracy becomes hollow, existing in name only.

What about Bangladesh?

Bangladesh is no stranger to this erosion. Over the past decade or more, our civic space has narrowed considerably. Elections have lost credibility, dissent has been suppressed, and state institutions have been politicized. Many professional bodies, from journalists’ associations to cultural organizations, have aligned themselves with ruling powers, choosing silence over resistance.

The result is a democracy drained of its essential qualities, participation, accountability, and pluralism.

This deterioration has not happened overnight. The roots of the problem lie in the compromises made during democratic transitions, in the persistent dominance of personality-driven politics, and in a culture that often treats political opposition as an enemy rather than a necessary counterbalance. Laws like Section 57 of the ICT Act, later merged into the Digital Security Act (DSA) and replaced by the Cyber Security Act (CSA) further suffocated open debate, making many fearful to speak out.

Personality worship is one of democracy’s gravest ailments in Bangladesh. As Rabindranath Tagore noted in Prachya Samaj, Bengalis often elevate individuals to near-divine status, valuing lineage over merit. This undermines capability, accountability, and institutional independence, replacing democratic leadership with hereditary rule.

This tendency stands in direct opposition to democratic leadership. As a result, qualities such as capability, wisdom, foresight, and moral integrity are no longer properly valued. The foundations of democracy are the opportunity for leadership change, accountability, and the independence of institutions. When a leader becomes worthy of being followed not because of his actions but because of his identity or lineage, democracy becomes a monarchy.

Globally, the situation is not much better. In India, populist nationalism has reshaped political discourse. In the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte’s years in power saw the normalization of extrajudicial violence. Even established democracies like the UK and the US have faced turbulence, with Brexit and the Capitol riots revealing deep divisions and vulnerabilities.

Yet history also offers hope. Many nations have faced democratic crises and recovered. The collapse of authoritarian regimes in Eastern Europe in the late 20th century showed that civic courage, combined with strategic leadership, can restore democracy. South Africa’s transition from apartheid to democracy, despite its imperfections, remains a testament to resilience.

In recent memory, the historic mass uprisings in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have offered rays of hope. When people endure years of suppression and neglect, they eventually rise. And when they rise, no authoritarian force can stand in their way.

For Bangladesh, the way forward requires more than procedural democracy, it requires a transformation in political culture. That means respecting the role of opposition parties, ensuring that elections are genuinely competitive, and protecting institutions from partisan capture. Civil society must reclaim its voice, not as an extension of political factions but as an independent force for accountability and reform.

The interim government, in the wake of the recent mass uprising, has an opportunity to take bold steps to restore trust. Repealing repressive laws, guaranteeing media freedom, and ensuring transparent electoral reforms could signal a genuine commitment to democratic revival. However, these reforms will require public demand and vigilance; democracy cannot be handed down, it must be claimed and protected by the people.

Safeguarding democracy is the shared responsibility of both politicians and citizens. Without active public participation, it risks degenerating into a mere voting ritual. True democracy demands accountability, respect for dissent, tolerance, and collective engagement, nurtured through inquiry, protests, dialogue, and willingness to hear opposing views.

Placing democratic values at the heart of society, education, and politics can guide Bangladesh toward a progressive, inclusive, and just future. Though the path is challenging, like a river that sometimes erodes or slows, with the right direction and collective effort, democracy can flow steadily toward its ultimate goal of justice and freedom for all.

Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill once said, “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.” Democracy is not built in a day, it takes shape slowly, through questions, protests, dialogue, and respect for opposing views. As this piece began with a line from Jibanananda, let it end with another; “Suchotona, light the lamp along this path, along this path lies the gradual liberation of the world!”

Asinur Reza is a writer, researcher and development professional. He can be reached at [email protected].