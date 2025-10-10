Peace of mind in a troubled world

Our mental health is only as good as the world around us. But the problem is that with so much happening around us, we find it very difficult to maintain mental peace -- at times even failing to make sense of many of those things. The events that afflict us may come from our own family or our loneliness; our education or our illiteracy; our workplace or unemployment; our state or statelessness; our society or social exclusion -- or sometimes, from the entire world.

We are living in a world where Israel appears hell-bent on wiping out the State of Palestine, killing thousands of people -- 67,000 to be precise in the latest count -- in a genocidal spree. In our own backyard, an entire ethnic population -- the Rohingya community -- has been driven out of their country, with no sign of repatriation in sight years after the exodus.

Meanwhile, two of our subcontinental neighbours -- India and Pakistan -- often exchange barbs, threatening each other with erasure from the world map and raising our anxiety levels to new heights. Media reports say India’s army chief stated last Friday that Islamabad must stop “backing terror” if Pakistan wants to “remain on the world map,” and two days later, Pakistan’s defense minister warned that any fresh Indian aggression would be met with a stronger response.

From Kyiv to Gaza, wars are raging in different theatres. From the United States to Russia to China, geopolitics is taking shape in such a way that ordinary citizens of what we proudly call a civilized world are increasingly feeling vulnerable. A sense of further marginalization has gripped people already living on the fringes of society -- be it in Moscow or Mecca, Doha or Dhaka. They are finding themselves increasingly voiceless as states across the world walk the path of militarization, building up new armaments and enriching their arsenals, while relegating old-school diplomacy to the backseat.

At home, many people are growing disillusioned as their high hopes for qualitative change in state affairs fade away. There is little to cheer about. Political changeovers are welcome insofar as they rid people of regimes that have turned fascist. But when it comes to public aspirations for a rule-based society, the end of mob justice, and the establishment of rule of law over retribution -- the prevailing situation falls far short of those expectations.

Some people are talking about national and constitutional reforms in the name of power, which sounds rather cheeky. Others may not be saying why they cannot expand their businesses, why some people are being trapped in false cases, why they must pay bribes for public services, or why their last deposits disappeared in telltale bank robberies -- modern-day equivalents of the great train robberies of the Wild West.

As the world observes Mental Health Day today at a critical juncture, we in Bangladesh must first recognize the simple fact that many of our citizens are not in a sound state of mental peace. The economy has been rebounding since the political changeover of August 5 last year, but private sector growth remains sluggish amid political uncertainty. While thousands of new graduates enter the job market each year, industries and service sectors have shed thousands of jobs -- pushing previously employed individuals back into unemployment.

On top of this, there has been virtually no substantive improvement in public service delivery, forcing millions to buy their basic rights with bribes. This is evident from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics’ June survey -- considered a conservative estimate -- which found that at least one-third of respondents had to pay bribes to obtain public services in the past year.

Mental health is associated, among other things, with people’s economic solvency and hardship. As people in Bangladesh struggle to cope with high inflation and exorbitant food prices, the country’s poverty rate has increased in FY25, and overall labour force participation has declined, largely due to a sharp drop in female employment. A World Bank report released last week estimates that the national poverty rate rose to 21.2% in FY25 from 20.5% in FY24, while labor force participation fell to 58.9% from 60.9%, driven primarily by a decline in female participation. Of the three million additional working-age individuals now outside the labour force, 2.4 million are women.

Amid these economic and geopolitical stresses, the people of Bangladesh have their fair share of mental anxiety and disorders as well. Yet it remains taboo in our society to acknowledge that one is mentally disturbed; as a result, mental health issues largely remain obscured from public discourse. Official statistics show that 18.7% of adults and 12.6% of children in Bangladesh suffer from one or more mental illnesses.

The nationally representative Bangladesh Mental Health Survey 2018--2019 estimated that 92.3% of people with diagnosable mental disorders were not receiving any mental health treatment.

Shame, guilt, discrimination, and societal judgment regarding mental illness are among the prime reasons people suffer in silence without seeking treatment. According to the Bangladesh Health and Injury Survey 2016, the suicide rate in the country was 14.7 per 100,000 population, and 4.7% of young people had thought of committing suicide at least once in their lifetime.

Then again, it is also a matter of capacity. According to a 2020 World Health Organization report on Bangladesh’s mental health situation, the country of 170 million people has an estimated 260 psychiatrists -- approximately 0.16 per 100,000 population -- only 700 nurses providing mental health care (0.4 per 100,000), and 565 psychologists (0.34 per 100,000). Moreover, almost all specialists are concentrated in major urban areas. General nurses trained in mental health are found only in the country’s two mental hospitals, and there are no specialized mental health nurses.

The situation calls for Bangladesh to invest heavily in its citizens’ mental health -- not merely in the narrow sense of developing healthcare facilities, but in a broader sense. Investment must go both into treatment, trained manpower, and infrastructure, as well as into creating a conducive ecosystem that helps people escape mental illness. The latter could include investments in urban green and open spaces, sports and outdoor leisure facilities in both rural and urban areas, job creation, and support for businesses to adapt to challenges posed by climate change and extreme heat events.

Such investments and policy directions are urgently needed because Bangladesh is facing an increasing onslaught of extreme heat, with temperatures rising at an alarming rate. The economic toll is substantial -- up to $1.78 billion, or 0.4% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, according to a recent World Bank report.

Beyond the economic impact, heat-related physical and mental health conditions led to a loss of 250 million workdays in Bangladesh last year. With rising temperatures, the country faces mounting physical and mental health risks, along with declining productivity and growing economic losses.

Reaz Ahmad is Editor, Dhaka Tribune.