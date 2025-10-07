Collaboration is the heartbeat of great teaching

For too long, teachers have worked in isolation -- planning lessons, designing assessments, managing classrooms, and adapting to challenges alone. Even the most creative and resilient educators can feel the weight of this solitude, leading to fatigue, burnout, and a slowdown in innovation.

If we accept UNESCO’s call to recast teaching as a collaborative profession, we open the door to something transformative.

What collaboration can unlock

When teachers plan lessons, assessments, and learning experiences together, blending diverse strengths in pedagogy, content, and technology, the results are richer than what any one person could produce alone.

Collaboration shouldn’t be a special event. It should be a habit embedded in daily practice across grades, schools, and disciplines, building reflection, peer feedback, and innovation into the rhythm of teaching.

Teachers shouldn’t have to reinvent the wheel. Collaboration should extend to researchers, instructional designers, policymakers, parents, and community organizations, creating an ecosystem of shared learning.

Education systems should move from individual accountability to collective ownership, making learning more resilient, humane, and sustainable.

Experienced teachers can mentor new colleagues through co-planning and shared teaching. Over time, this strengthens the profession as a whole.

EdTech should enable collaboration through shared dashboards, peer planning tools, and professional networks.

Research shows that when teachers collaborate, classrooms thrive. Collaboration enhances professional growth, job satisfaction, and student achievement. It transforms teaching from a solitary act into a shared journey of growth and reflection.

Collaboration shouldn’t stop at the staffroom door. The classroom itself can and should be a space of shared inquiry.

The next step forward

If teaching is to be truly collaborative, students must be part of the conversation.

Students offer insider perspectives. They understand what helps or hinders their learning, and co-designing lessons with them increases engagement and relevance.

Joint exploration deepens learning. When teachers and students co-construct knowledge, critical thinking and ownership naturally flourish.

Collaboration nurtures trust. When teachers genuinely listen to students, learning becomes relational and transformative.

It prepares students for life. The modern world demands collaboration, and the classroom should model it.

A call to reimagine collaboration

UNESCO’s call to recast teaching as a collaborative profession challenges us to widen our lens. Collaboration isn’t just about teachers working with teachers. It’s about teachers and students co-creating learning together; sharing decisions, reflections, and ownership of growth.

So this Teachers’ Day, let’s celebrate every time a student’s idea reshaped a lesson plan, every moment a teacher chose to listen, and every spark of curiosity that became a shared discovery.

The future of education depends not just on how teachers collaborate with each other, but on how we collaborate with our students as well, because true collaboration isn’t just teachers working with teachers, it’s teachers and students co-creating learning together.

As an educator, curriculum designer, and someone passionate about EdTech, learning design, and expanding quality education, this year’s theme resonates deeply, not just because it highlights teacher collaboration but because it invites us to reimagine the learning relationship itself.

True collaboration in education isn’t confined to staff meetings or co-teaching models. It happens when a teacher and a student become partners in inquiry, when lesson plans evolve from student questions, when reflections are shared. When learning becomes something we build together, not something I deliver and they receive.

I believe, teacher–teacher collaboration builds the foundation of strong pedagogy and teacher–student collaboration humanizes education. It transforms the classroom into a space where both voices matter, curiosity leads, and respect flows both ways.

So, as we celebrate World Teachers’ Day, I want to honour not only the teachers who mentor and uplift one another, but also the ones who co-create with their students every day and listen, adapt, and learn alongside them. Every time a teacher learns from a student, education takes a step forward.

Iffat Naomee is an assistant professor at the Institute of Education and Research, University of Dhaka. She specializes in Curriculum, Pedagogy, and EdTech.